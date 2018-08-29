Hungry, Chs? Duck Donuts, Papi's Taqueria, Pier 22, and Fuji Sushi on King are all now open

click to enlarge Provided

Get ya some donuts West Ashley

If you've been craving sushi, tacos, hot and ready donuts, or some more seasonal seafood, by golly we've got ya covered. Here are four spots that have opened in the past two weeks, from oldest to brand spankin' new.

Fuji Upper King

585 King St.

Downtown



The sushi spot with locations in Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, and Kiawah has officially opened a fourth spot on King Street. Don't miss their bento box lunch special ($10.95) which includes soup or salad and a box filled with a protein of your choice sautéed with veggies, plus fried rice, a California roll, and a crispy spring roll.

1012 Ocean Blvd.Isle of Palms

Papi’s Taqueria, stuck smack dab between Coconut Joe’s and the Windjammer, is now open. When we chatted with them earlier this summer, they said they'd have a rooftop bar with an ocean view and a menu that would be "about 90 percent tacos." The head chef is Rusty Hamlin, who has been featured on the Food Network and is also the chef for the Zach Brown Band. Papi's will be open daily from 5 to 10 p.m.



2213 Middle St.Sullivan's IslandAccording to owner Brannon Florie's Facebook, Pier 22 opened Tuesday on Middle St. Here's a description of the restaurant, Florie's third in his newly formed Florie's Neighborhood Dining Group. Here's a description offered on the restaurant's FB page: "Pier 22 is Sullivan's Island's newest little seafood eatery from local Chef Brannon Florie and his wife Renee. This casual, eclectic 25 seat spot will offer a variety of local, fresh and seasonal seafood items. The chef driven menu will feature lobster rolls, noodle bowls, tuna poke, seasonal salads, smoked salmon bagels and more. Grab a bite to-go before heading to the beach, the office, or on your way home or take a seat inside or on our outdoor patio." Pier 22 will be open daily for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m.

1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.West AshleyThe Duck, N.C. based donut shop opens its first franchise location in Charleston and fourth in the state today, Wed. Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. In addition to the made-to-order donuts, the Charleston 1,600 square foot store will provide indoor and outdoor seating and will serve Duck Donuts' signature coffee blends. DD will be open daily, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.