The Establishment launches Sunday brunch starting Sept. 2

The best way to celebrate Labor Day weekend? Not laboring at all. Indulge in The Establishment's new Sunday brunch menu before hitting the surf, sand, or bed.
Starting this Sun. Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m., diners can feast on chef Matt Canter's dishes, which, at least in the evening time, our food critic described
as "pretty as a picture," "simplicity made elegant," and "love sonnet status."
The brunch menu will include items (ranging from $7-$22) like shrimp and polenta with roasted red pepper; lardon and poached egg; French toast with bread pudding, fig preserve, and mascarpone; crunchy and tender seafood croquettes with saffron; savory smoked fish with celery seed, caraway, and capers; fresh from the fryer donuts topped with caramel and tart dried blueberries; cornflour dusted snapper with gribiche and watercress; swordfish salad with Castelvetrano olives, crouton egg, and potato; and steak with blistered okra, fried onion, and jus round.
Egg dishes will include a poached option with hoe cake, cracklin, and hollandaise; omelets with Raclette, peekytoe crab, and herbs; or a fried option with corn chorizo and salsa verde.
"We opened in May with a dinner menu that focuses on ingredients from Charleston's greatest asset — the water," said Canter in a press release. "Now it's time to expand that to brunch. No one is doing a brunch where they're adding peekytoe crab to the omelet or swordfish to the salad. This will redefine the way our city indulges on the weekend."
Pair your entree with brunch-centric cocktails like a translucent Bloody Mary made with clarified tomato water, black pepper vodka, and toragashi or The Bellini with sparkling brut, lychee nut, and peach nectar. You can also order from the restaurant's regular cocktail menu, featuring libations like The Poet, made with 1792 bourbon, balsamic, charred honey, and basil, or The Illusionist made with Firefly vodka, sweet tea elixir, lemon, and bitters.
The Establishment will offer brunch service every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.