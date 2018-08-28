Swig & Swine Mt. Pleasant throws official grand opening party Sun. Sept. 9

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Swig & Swine brings the meat
Although they opened in March of this year
, Swig & Swine at Shipyard Park is throwing an official grand opening party for their third location Sun. Sept. 9 starting at 11 a.m.
"Now that we're fully settled in at Shipyard Park, we figured it was time to throw a little shindig and meet some of our neighbors in Mt. Pleasant," said Swig & Swine owner and pit master Anthony DiBernardo in a press release. "More than just a grand opening party, this is also a chance for all of us at Swig & Swine to thank our awesome supporters, who are the reason we've been able to grow and open this amazing third location."
Live music starts at 6 p.m., and a local radio station will be in attendance broadcasting the event. Swig & Swine Restaurant Week and Beer Week specials will be available — two meats, a side, and dessert for $20, and local drafts for $5.
There will also be corn hole and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the local Chamber of Commerce.