Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Swig & Swine Mt. Pleasant throws official grand opening party Sun. Sept. 9

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 2:28 PM

Swig & Swine brings the meat - JONATHAN BONCEK
Although they opened in March of this year, Swig & Swine at Shipyard Park is throwing an official grand opening party for their third location Sun. Sept. 9 starting at 11 a.m.

"Now that we're fully settled in at Shipyard Park, we figured it was time to throw a little shindig and meet some of our neighbors in Mt. Pleasant," said Swig & Swine owner and pit master Anthony DiBernardo in a press release. "More than just a grand opening party, this is also a chance for all of us at Swig & Swine to thank our awesome supporters, who are the reason we've been able to grow and open this amazing third location."

Live music starts at 6 p.m., and a local radio station will be in attendance broadcasting  the event. Swig & Swine Restaurant Week and Beer Week specials will be available — two meats, a side, and dessert for $20, and local drafts for $5.

There will also be corn hole and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the local Chamber of Commerce. 
Event Details Swig & Swine Grand Opening Party
@ Swig & Swine at Shipyard Park
2379 SC 41
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 9, 11 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
