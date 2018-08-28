Here's your chance to get a head start on Bacon and Bourbon 2019

click to enlarge Courtesy Bacon and Bourbon

If you believe there are few things better in life than a bourbon and a slab of bacon, VIP tickets for the 6th annual Bacon and Bourbon go on sale Sept. 2.

The VIP tickets are limited to 350 guests, and perks include an hour head start on food stations, distilleries, and the rare bourbon bar, which will feature more than 50 rare, unique, and hard-to-find selections. Rare bourbons include limited quantities of a 23-year-old Pappy while it lasts, so act fast. Pours from the rare bourbon bar range from $10 to $50.

"We send our bourbon ambassadors across the country to secure the rarest selections and even track down things only available overseas," said Rebecca Gosnell, the event producer. "If we land a $3,000 bottle of 23-year-old Pappy, you can expect to see that disappear during the VIP hour, but great finds like Weller and Pappy 15-year and 12-year will last all night."

Bacon and Bourbon 2019 takes place Sat., Feb. 16 will be at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. Tickets include tastings from 17 chefs and 25 local and national distilleries. In between tastings, enjoy live music, laser skeet shooting, bull riding, and cocktail specials.

For tickets, visit baconandbourbonsc.com.