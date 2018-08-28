Don't miss these Charleston Wine + Food Fest 2019 events when tickets go on sale Wednesday

click to enlarge Provided

Tickets for the 14th annual Charleston Wine + Food fest go on sale Wed. Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. The full schedule is available for preview starting today, Tues. Aug. 28.Purchase your tickets online , or in person at the Charleston Wine + Food office at 635 Rutledge Ave. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dough Boyz Pizza, Roadside Seafood, and Life Raft Treats will be onsite from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. serving tasty bites and there will be a CHSWFF pop-up retail shop with discounted festival swag.With more than 110 events spanning five days (March 6-10) featuring 400 chefs; 150 winemakers and beverage professionals; and around 100 artists and experts;it can be overwhelming to determine which signature dinners, workshops, and excursions you want to pencil in. While we too wish we could attend every event, our wallets and wardrobes would probably not fare well.There are a few events, though, that we won't miss for anything. Check out previews for 10 events (three pre-fest, seven during the fest) below:

Flick at Night

Boozy Biscuits

Thurs. Nov. 8, 6-9 p.m.Lowndes GroveLocal + regional chefs and their take on concession foodGet stoked for Wine + Food 2019 early at this drive-in movie event. Watch the quintessential saccharine Lowcountry love story,. Grab a blanket and your loved ones and settle in on the lawn at Lowndes Grove to watch the flick. Local and regional chefs will serve a concession stand spread with their own elevated interpretations of a movie theater menu.

When: Tues. Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Charleston Wine + Food Test Kitchen + Event Space

Who: Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits and Caroline Woodruff of Proof

Why: Celebrate the holiday season with biscuits and Bloodys. This hands-on biscuit baking class will be held in the fest's new test kitchen. Students will learn the secrets behind Morey's flaky, buttery treats and while the biscuits are in the oven, Woodruff will outline how to make the perfect Bloody Mary as you sip on one yourself.

Hello, Dumpling!

Wed. Jan. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.Wine + Food Test Kitchen: Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain: January is arguably the worst month of the year — cold, gray, and full of overly ambitious intentions. Shrug off the blah and ring in the Chinese New Year with power couple Shuai and Corrie Wang. This dumpling making class will also be held in W+F's test kitchen. Students will learn the time honored tradition of dumpling making; the dumpling is revered in Chinese culture as a symbol of good luck, and dumpling making marks the end of the old year and the beginning of the new year.

click to enlarge Provided

The CHWFF test kitchen

Beverage Workshop: Whiskey Warriors

Hipster Cocktail Party

Thurs. March 7, 3-4:15 p.m.TBDFawn Weaver of Uncle NearestBrown water isn't just for the boys. This beverage workshop has guests sipping whiskey side by side with female distillers who are not afraid to break the mold. Last year, we had the privilege of attending an Old Forester seminar with master taster Jackie Zykan. We left feeling a little tipsy, and very knowledgeable. If you've never tasted a range of whiskey styles, do yourself a favor, sign up to sip with some bad ass women pros. You'll never order a cocktail the same way again.: Thurs. March 7Lo-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting St. Road. Downtown: Frank Bradley of Bourbon Columbia, John Lewis, Ming Pu of Kentucky's 502 Bar & Bistro, Shirley Hughes of Sweet Cheats Atlanta, Ann Caroline Bethea of bib.on donuts, Andrew Peterson of La Tavola Trattoria, the Short Grain team, Nick Leahy of Aix, Evan Romano of Dough Boyz, Cory Burke and Cameron Wexler of Roti Rolls, Jason Ganahi of GQue Championship BBQ, and Nathan Beauchamp of The Fainting Goat, Tiger Fork, Calico, and Primrose.: If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Even if you don't sport a signature man bun, have never worn a flannel button up, and have killed every house plant you've ever owned, that doesn't mean you won't throughly enjoy this hipster themed cocktail party. A DJ spins old-school vinyl and there will be plenty of Instagram-worthy 'artisanal' craft cocktails, avocado toast, and other bites to share with all your followers.

FEED YOUR [INTENTION]

click to enlarge Provided

Namaste a little longer for the bubbles, thanks

RetrEAT

Fri. March 8, 8-10 p.m.Magnolia ConservatorySarah Frick, co-founder of Charleston Power YogaThis year, the fest is presenting a series of hands-on classes centered in wellness and activity. All the classes look great — from pilates to spinning to a dance party in the Gibbes) but we've gotta plug Sarah Frick's signature workout, The Works. A combination of vinyasa flow and high intensity interval training (HIIT), this class has a cult following, and for good reason. Every muscle in your body will move, with the added bonus of some yogic serenity thrown in. There's no better way to kick off your Friday ahead of a weekend of W+F.Sat. March 9 10 a.m.-1p.m.The SchoolhouseRuchi Mistry and Tom McFall of Huriyali; Kelly Holland, Helen Hill, and Alicia Reinersten of Hushup + Hustle; Casey Piuma of Sarma; Seamus Mullen of Tertulia; Gabrielle Watson of Farm to Table; Kelly Laird of Rhubarb; Ann Carolina Bethea of bib.on donuts; Elli Richter, local holistic life coach; and Caryn O'Hara of Still Soul Studio.

Why: After a few days of indulgence, we will want to slow down and take some time to nourish our bodies (and souls). This event includes bites and sips with restorative ingredients and "health-focused experiences" like guided meditation, sound baths, and blending essential oils, that will leave attendees feeling satisfied and refreshed (and ready for the next wine tasting).

Holi City Shakedown

Sat. March 9, 8-10:30 p.m.

Talk Tiki to Me

Fri. March 8

click to enlarge Provided

Brunch at its best All Hail the Queen(s) When: Sun. March 10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Lowndes Grove

Who: Jessica Grossman of Patrick Properties Hospitality, Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, Frank Bradley of Bourbon, Jeremiah Schenzel and Nicholas Dowling of Daps, Deljuan Murphy of Fleet Landing, Jessica Gamble of KR Steabar, and drag queens from Lips in Atlanta

Why:

: Sun. March 10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Lowndes Grove: Jessica Grossman of Patrick Properties Hospitality, Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, Frank Bradley of Bourbon, Jeremiah Schenzel and Nicholas Dowling of Daps, Deljuan Murphy of Fleet Landing, Jessica Gamble of KR Steabar, and drag queens from Lips in Atlanta Last year's CHWFF Drag Queen Brunch at the William Aiken House was a mega success, with one attendee reporting, "I've been coming to Wine and Food fest for years now. Our group definitely rated that event the best we've ever done ... not even the best tuck job could hide my excitement." If that doesn't entice you to pull out your wallet, not sure what will. This year promises to be even bigger and better, held at the more spacious Lowndes Grove. Sip on the requisite brunch bubbles while you feast and watch fabulous queens in boas and sparklers strut their stuff on the runway.

Navy Yard Power HouseManeetChauhan of Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar, Meherwan Irani of Chai Pani Restaurant Group, Floyd Cardoz of North End Grill Bombay Bread Bar, Ming Pu of 502 Bar & Bistro, and Matthew Basford of CanoHave you ever had good Indian food, like really good Indian food? The kind that lights your tongue on fire and makes you want to swear off pedestrian, unseasoned food for the rest of your life? Holi City Shakedown highlights this vibrant cuisine alongside inventive cocktails, cold beers, and "sultry" wine. The official Holi holiday (a Hindu spring festival also known as the "festival of colors" and "festival of love) won't start until March 20, but a little pre-party never hurt nobody. Guests are invited to wear white as colored powder is released into the air during the party, mimicking a Holi celebration.South Seas Tiki LoungeSouth Seas general manager and beverage director Michael Leslie and a special guestWe love tiki. From the boozy rum drinks to the Hawaiian shirts to the culture of escapism, it's a theme that never goes out of style. Throw on a tropical shirt and a lei and head to this luau on Ann Street. We promise you'll forget you're in Charleston by the the moment you enter the bamboo-clad walls.