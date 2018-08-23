Hunting down good deals during Charleston Restaurant Week, which starts Sept. 5

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file photo
You can get a taste of the Establishment's beef deckle tataki during Restaurant Week
With summer officially coming to a close (we know, unofficially it'll be hot as hell 'til Halloween), many of Charleston's restaurants are getting ready for the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association's (GCRA) bi-annual Restaurant Week
, running from Sept. 5-16. And, for the first time ever, GCRA is partnering with Charleston Beer Week
.
"We are thrilled that Charleston Restaurant Week is partnering with Charleston Beer Week this year," said GCRA president John Keener in a press release. "This September is the perfect time for locals and visitors alike to explore Charleston's ever-evolving restaurant and beer scene for an unbeatable price."
With more than 100 participating restaurants, it's hard to sift through it all. Fear not, hungry reader. We've taken a look and broken down the best deals, steals, and meals around town so you can make an informed decision when it comes time to make that reservation:
For lunch/brunch
Barbecue lovers should head to Swig & Swine
for a $20 two course lunch. Choose two meats, two sides, and dessert. They're also participating in Beer Week, which means you can score a pint for only $5.
Skip your sad desk lunch and ball on a budget at 82 Queen
Mon.-Fri. Diners get two courses for $15, with apps like barbecue shrimp and grits or fried green tomatoes and entrees like Lowcountry gumbo or a chicken salad wrap. Booze it up with a $5 local craft pint.
For date night
The Establishment
is celebrating their first Restaurant Week with three courses for $40. If you choose the most expensive options from each course (basically any of the seafood options) you'll be saving around $12 per person. Before you go, read our critic's review
, in which she waxes poetic about the divine offerings.
Peninsula Grill,
home of the famous coconut cake, is offering three courses for $45. The menu is normally pretty pricey with all entrees being $26+, making Restaurant Week a good chance to try it out and save a couple bucks. Choose from options like escargot and grits, grilled swordfish, grilled strip loin, and cookies and cream mousse.
Go for a casual date night at laid-back James Island's Bohemian Bull.
They're offering $25 and $35 dinner for two options with apps, two entrees, and a dessert. The cheaper option comes with a choice of the Boho burger, sandwich, wrap, or salad as the entree. The $35 option allows you to choose any of their plates as an entree.
Off the peninsula
Make the trip to Daniel Island and dine at Dockery's during their Food + Beer + Music
Pairing event Tues. Sept. 11. For $75, you'll enjoy four courses, four beers from Dockery's brewmaster, and live music from the Holy City Heaters. The price includes tax, tip, and a special glass.
Head to scenic Kiawah
for three different Restaurant Week deals: The Atlantic Room offers three courses for $40, Cherrywood BBQ has three courses for just $20, and Tomasso serves three Italian courses for $30.
On the peninsula
If you're craving Southern staples, Lowcountry Bistro
is doing a two course deal (a starter or dessert plus entree) for only $20. The menu includes classic Lowcountry dishes like shrimp and grits (normally $21), she crab soup, chicken and waffles, and fried green tomatoes. They are also participating in Charleston Beer Week so you can pair your meal with a $5 local craft brew.
If your tastes veer more Southeast Asian, Co
has you covered. They're serving three courses for $20 or four courses for $25. That means you could get beef and kimchi dumplings, garlic sesame tuna tacos, chicken pad Thai, and strawberry spring rolls all for a cool $25.
Hyman's Seafood
often gets a bad rap for being a tourist trap, but don't let it deter you from making the trek through a crowd of fanny-packers. Hyman's serves up five courses for $25, AND diners receive a glass of red or white wine. The first course is the Wadmalaw Delight (green tomatoes fried golden over a bed of stone ground grits, topped with a homemade Parmesan cream sauce), followed by a soup of your choice, then slaw and hush puppies, your choice of a main entree and side, finished with a piece of their famous key lime pie. And did we mention free wine?
For vegetarians
Magnolia's
offers three courses for $40 and is a great choice for meat- and veggie-lovers alike. Vegetarians can order the cream of mushroom soup and the fresh, local vegetarian plate and meat lovers can dine on options like pulled pork spring rolls and bourbon fried catfish. Win-win for everyone.
Head over to The Macintosh
for three courses for $40. They have plenty of vegetarian appetizer options like a head lettuce salad with summer veggies, tomatoes with burrata and watermelon, and a radicchio salad. For an entree, try the vegetable plate with Anson Mills rice grits, mushrooms, and summer vegetables.