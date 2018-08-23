Celebrate the #StrawlessSummer finale with a screening at the Tides Hotel on Thurs. Sept. 6

click to enlarge Provided

Strawless Summer begins Memorial Day

The Charleston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation presents a screening of award winning documentary,, as #StrawlessSummer draws to a close on Thurs. Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The film screening and associated festivities celebrate the efforts of hundreds of restaurants and bars from across the state that participated in this year's #StrawlessSummer campaign.Prior to the film screening, head to the beach for a beach cleanup, followed by complimentary strawless (duh) cocktails from Firefly vodka.' director and producer, Linda Booker will join other community leaders for a post-screening panel discussion to discuss how we can eliminate single-use plastics from our lives.In a press release Strawless Charleston coordinator Megan Deschaine says, "Bringing our community together to watchwill undoubtedly inspire people to change their personal use of plastic straws and other single use plastics, while also encouraging dialogue with businesses and community leaders.”At just 33 minutes, you definitely can sit still long enough to watch, a colorful straw history animation with segments narrated by Tim Robbins. Hopefully the flick will make you think twice before picking up one of the 600,000 straws that are distributed in Charleston County.

STRAWS documentary film official trailer from By the Brook Productions on Vimeo.