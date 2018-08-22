Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Here's your chance to feed Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef (if you dare), tryouts in September
No idiot sandwiches allowed
by Katie Lyons
on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 10:35 AM
Who wouldn't want to make food for this person?
Are you brave enough to serve your food to the ultimate TV critic: Gordon Ramsay? It’s time to separate the idiot sandwiches from the men because MasterChef
is hosting auditions in Charleston on Sat. Sept. 8. The premise of the show is simple: home cooks participate in a series of challenging elimination rounds until one cook becomes a culinary master. The winner will receive $250,000 and the title of MasterChef.
Here’s the breakdown on everything you need to know to audition:
- You must bring one prepared dish to be served to the food judges
- You will be given 3 minutes to plate your dish at the casting call location. (There will not be a kitchen to cook or warm your dish — so come prepared)
- Professional chefs are not allowed; this is for home cooks only —line cooks are allowed!
- You must be 18 or older on Jan. 4, 2019
- Your main source of income cannot come from preparing and cooking fresh food in a professional environment (restaurants, hotels, canteens, catering etc.)
The location of the casting call has not been announced yet, but pre-registration is already open online
. Pre-registering guarantees that you will be seen by a judge.
The application includes fun questions like “If we came over to your house for dinner, what would you cook for us?” and “Toughest obstacle?” There are many options to describe your cuisine from ‘molecular gastronomy’ to ‘eclectic & international.’ If you have trouble pre-registering, don’t panic. You can still attend the casting call: just bring your signature dish. The auditions will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Good luck, chefs.
