Taste black-eyed pea hummus, pickled watermelon rind, and more at upcoming African diaspora dinner

In case you missed it, today we published our 2018 Fall Arts Guide — an issue jam packed with everything you need to know about arts in Charleston. From local artists creating gorgeous exhibitions, to theaters presenting groundbreaking work, to concerts inspired by musical legends, there's a lot going on this fall. One of our picks, Prints in Clay at the Gaillard Center, is a multimedia affair, featuring house tours, a concert, and perhaps best of all, a special dinner inspired by food of the African diaspora.
If you love the arts, history, and eating (duh), then you don't want to miss this event, taking place on Sat. Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $89 and are available now. Today, we got a sneak peek at the menu for the evening and we're here to share all the yummy deets with you.
The full course lineup:
Learn more about the entire Prints In Clay experience: