What's Poppin: From happy hours to brunches, 20 events to check out this week



School's back in session which means a lot to a lot of people (maybe not the kids). Here's where to get your eats this week. Pop in and out or stay a while, there's something for everyone.



Monday



Sap Lai Southeast is poppin’ up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5-9 p.m. Don’t miss out on authentic Thai food including spring rolls, steamed buns, and drunken noodles.





Johnnie Luigi (aka Lewis Barbeque) is back for another pizza party with Detroit style pie, Italian salads, and apps. Make a reservation between 6-9 p.m. to avoid waiting in a long line.





Tuesday



Join the ‘Get Lit Book + Wine Club’ at the Junction Kitchen for a three course meal with drink pairings and a discussion of the book Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi. There is an overflow event for Wednesday night if the dinner sells out. Tickets are $40 and the dinner starts at 6 p.m.



The Alley launches a new happy hour starting Tuesday Aug. 21. It will be available Mon.-Fri. from 4 to 7 p.m. The happy hour includes $8 bottles of wine, $4 local draft beers, and $3 apps like loaded tots, boiled peanuts, six wings, pizza spring rolls, and a variety of sliders.





Help decide which Halls Management Group restaurant will win bragging rights at “The Ultimate Throwdown: Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash.” Six restaurants will compete with a food station paired with wine or beer and attendees will vote for the best restaurant. The event is at Halls Signature Events from 7-10 p.m. and tickets are $100.

Wednesday

Millers All Day hosts a happy hour party from 5 to 8 p.m. with specials like two for $5 Jimmy Red corndogs, $3 hushpuppies, and $1.20 Miller High Life ponies.

Basic Kitchen hosts a Greek Wine Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the delicious wines of Greece with a special four-course, prix-fixe dinner. The special menu will be offered in addition to the regular menu so no tickets are required, only a dinner reservation.



Thursday







Ruth’s Chris Steak House is hosting a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $120 and include a five course meal with Veuve Clicquot pairings.





Bin 526 is having a “Oregon Uncorked: America’s Best Kept Secret” class from 6-7 p.m. Fall in love with Oregon wines and learn about all the important regions and grapes. Charcuterie will be provided.





It’s the final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the Joe with $1 beer all night long. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Friday

2Nixon’s is poppin’ up at Proof from 6 p.m.- 1 a.m. Stop by for some ramen, grilled snacks, and cocktails.





Life Raft Treats will be at Stems and Skins in Park Circle from 5-8:30 p.m.



Saturday





The Castejóns are taking over the Charles Towne Fermentory kitchen from noon to 9 p.m. Expect empanadas, brocheta, sandwiches, meatballs, charcuterie and more.





Stop by the 23rd Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival at Jefferson Tract in Awendaw from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 12 and under get in for free. Crabs will be sold for $15 a bucket with three flavors (garlic, steamed, and Cajun). There will be a crab eating contest, games and activities for the kids and a hay ride.





Goat.sheep.cow north is hosting their first ever brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a special menu featuring a cheese and charcuterie board known as a Ploughman’s Breakfast as well as brunch classics like avocado toast and waffles.

Kwei Fei is presenting a Cabrito Mexican Cantina at The Daily from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Finish off your meal with an ice cream sandwich from Wichcream.



Sunday







Middleton Place Restaurant is hosting “Hot Nights in the Holy City” from 6-9 p.m. There will be a menu of picnic style dishes paired with local brews from Holy City Brewing Co. in the brand-new Pavilion. Tickers are $65.





Enjoy Champagne and Lobster at Bin 526 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Immortal Lobster food truck will be serving up lobster rolls and tacos and Bin 526 will be pouring champagne by the glass!

Take a Somm School 2.0 class on Champagne at Edmund’s Oast Exchange from 2-3:30 p.m. and learn all about the region and the process behind the magic in the bottle. Tickets are $30 and there is a 50 percent discount to those who work in the food and beverage industry.





Pernod Ricard Spirits is doing a bar takeover during Sunday Brunch at the Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits. Some of the featured cocktails include Iced Irish Coffee and a Matcha Margarita.



