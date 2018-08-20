What's Poppin: From happy hours to brunches, 20 events to check out this week

School's back in session which means a lot to a lot of people (maybe not the kids). Here's where to get your eats this week. Pop in and out or stay a while, there's something for everyone.
Monday
Johnnie Luigi (aka Lewis Barbeque) is back for another pizza party with Detroit style pie, Italian salads, and apps. Make a reservation between 6-9 p.m. to avoid waiting in a long line.
Tuesday
Join the ‘Get Lit Book + Wine Club’ at the Junction Kitchen for a three course meal with drink pairings and a discussion of the book Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi. There is an overflow event for Wednesday night if the dinner sells out. Tickets are $40 and the dinner starts at 6 p.m.
The Alley launches a new happy hour starting Tuesday Aug. 21. It will be available Mon.-Fri. from 4 to 7 p.m. The happy hour includes $8 bottles of wine, $4 local draft beers, and $3 apps like loaded tots, boiled peanuts, six wings, pizza spring rolls, and a variety of sliders.
Help decide which Halls Management Group restaurant will win bragging rights at “The Ultimate Throwdown: Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash.” Six restaurants will compete with a food station paired with wine or beer and attendees will vote for the best restaurant. The event is at Halls Signature Events from 7-10 p.m. and tickets are $100.
Basic Kitchen hosts a Greek Wine Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the delicious wines of Greece with a special four-course, prix-fixe dinner. The special menu will be offered in addition to the regular menu so no tickets are required, only a dinner reservation.
Thursday
Ruth’s Chris Steak House is hosting a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $120 and include a five course meal with Veuve Clicquot pairings.
Bin 526 is having a “Oregon Uncorked: America’s Best Kept Secret” class from 6-7 p.m. Fall in love with Oregon wines and learn about all the important regions and grapes. Charcuterie will be provided.
It’s the final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the Joe with $1 beer all night long. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
2Nixon’s is poppin’ up at Proof from 6 p.m.- 1 a.m. Stop by for some ramen, grilled snacks, and cocktails.
Life Raft Treats will be at Stems and Skins in Park Circle from 5-8:30 p.m.
Saturday
The Castejóns are taking over the Charles Towne Fermentory kitchen from noon to 9 p.m. Expect empanadas, brocheta, sandwiches, meatballs, charcuterie and more.
Stop by the 23rd Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival at Jefferson Tract in Awendaw from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 12 and under get in for free. Crabs will be sold for $15 a bucket with three flavors (garlic, steamed, and Cajun). There will be a crab eating contest, games and activities for the kids and a hay ride.
Goat.sheep.cow north is hosting their first ever brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a special menu featuring a cheese and charcuterie board known as a Ploughman’s Breakfast as well as brunch classics like avocado toast and waffles.
Kwei Fei is presenting a Cabrito Mexican Cantina at The Daily from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Finish off your meal with an ice cream sandwich from Wichcream.
Sunday
Middleton Place Restaurant is hosting “Hot Nights in the Holy City” from 6-9 p.m. There will be a menu of picnic style dishes paired with local brews from Holy City Brewing Co. in the brand-new Pavilion. Tickers are $65.
Enjoy Champagne and Lobster at Bin 526 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Immortal Lobster food truck will be serving up lobster rolls and tacos and Bin 526 will be pouring champagne by the glass!
Take a Somm School 2.0 class on Champagne at Edmund’s Oast Exchange from 2-3:30 p.m. and learn all about the region and the process behind the magic in the bottle. Tickets are $30 and there is a 50 percent discount to those who work in the food and beverage industry.
Pernod Ricard Spirits is doing a bar takeover during Sunday Brunch at the Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits. Some of the featured cocktails include Iced Irish Coffee and a Matcha Margarita.