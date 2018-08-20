Park Cafe planning expansion (which means more avocado toast for everyone)

We love Park Cafe. Maybe it's our proximity to the quaint Rutledge restaurant, maybe it's because they serve breakfast all day and killer light/bright salads for a not-so-sad desk lunch. Whatever it is, it seems others feel the same way. Even though the cafe ended their dinner service over a year ago
(which could be a death knell for a different spot), they've been going strong with breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, as well as hosting private events and a popular monthly dinner series. And they've got plans to expand.
"We have been thinking about expanding the Park Cafe for a while — It is still in the early phases, but we are looking into adding on to the kitchen and dining room," said founding partner Karalee Fallert.
The plans to be presented to the city's Board of Architectural Review Board — Small at this Thursday's meeting are, as Fallert said, in the early phases, but you can check out details of the proposed expansion below. (Full meeting agenda PDF here
.)
click to enlarge
-
City of Charleston
-
Plans set to go before the BAR this week show an expanded bar, dining room, and back-of-house space planned for Park Cafe
If all this talk has you hankering for a bite of the good stuff, Park Cafe's next monthly dinner
is Thurs. Sept 13. Feast on four courses of South African inspired fare from chef Pat Gottschall and wine pairings from Wine & Company.
Tickets will be $60 per person for dinner and $30 for optional wine pairings. Call the restaurant at (843) 410-1070 today for reservations.