Charleston chapter of LDEI hosts Family Farm Fest Sun. Oct. 7

The Charleston chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), a philanthropic society of professional women leaders in the fields of food and bev and hospitality, host Family Farm Fest on Sun. Oct. 7 from 1-6 p.m. Held at Joseph Fields Farm on Johns Island, this event benefits Earth Heart Growers, an organization "committed to creating a bridge between schools and the community with local farms, and the LDEI Charleston scholarship program."Family Farm Fest ($10/adults, $5/kids) will feature live music; beer, wine, and cocktails from Low Tide Brewing, Firefly Distillery, and Edmund's Oast Exchange; a silent auction; a marketplace with vendors such as Le Creuset and Grey Ghost Bakery; a bake sale; and children's entertainment including face painting and a jump castle.Guests will be able to purchase hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue and sides onsite, as well as a $30 picnic basket (which you should purchase in advance). Those picnic baskets are the real deal with charcuterie, chicken salad, pimento cheese, slaw, potato salad, pickles, a baguette, butter crackers, and cookies and brownies.A portion of proceeds from Farm Fest benefits Earth Heart Growers and provides scholarships to area women pursuing culinary and hospitality degrees or advanced education in the field.