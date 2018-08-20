Eat

Monday, August 20, 2018

Charleston chapter of LDEI hosts Family Farm Fest Sun. Oct. 7

Buy local, eat local

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 20, 2018 at 12:23 PM

The Charleston chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), a philanthropic society of professional women leaders in the fields of food and bev and hospitality, host Family Farm Fest on Sun. Oct. 7 from 1-6 p.m. Held at Joseph Fields Farm on Johns Island, this event benefits Earth Heart Growers, an organization "committed to creating a bridge between schools and the community with local farms, and the LDEI Charleston scholarship program."

Family Farm Fest ($10/adults, $5/kids) will feature live music; beer, wine, and cocktails from Low Tide Brewing, Firefly Distillery, and Edmund's Oast Exchange; a silent auction; a marketplace with vendors such as Le Creuset and Grey Ghost Bakery; a bake sale; and children's entertainment including face painting and a jump castle.

Guests will be able to purchase hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue and sides onsite, as well as a $30 picnic basket (which you should purchase in advance). Those picnic baskets are the real deal with charcuterie, chicken salad, pimento cheese, slaw, potato salad, pickles, a baguette, butter crackers, and cookies and brownies.

A portion of proceeds from Farm Fest benefits Earth Heart Growers and provides scholarships to area women pursuing culinary and hospitality degrees or advanced education in the field. 
