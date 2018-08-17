Get your acai bowl, Inca Cola, and taco fix: Playa Bowls now open; Mario's Peruvian Chicken opens Sat. Aug 18, Semilla opens Tues. Aug. 21

How one Westside family is bringing two new restaurants to their neighborhood

Two restaurants, three kids, one love

Sitting together at a long wooden dining table in their rambling, boho Nunan Street house, Jeremiah and Jillian Schenzel, the parents of three girls under four years old — three and a half year old twins and a three month old — glance casually at each other, "well, you go first."

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat