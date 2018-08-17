Eat

Get your acai bowl, Inca Cola, and taco fix: Playa Bowls now open; Mario's Peruvian Chicken opens Sat. Aug 18, Semilla opens Tues. Aug. 21

Let's taco 'bout it

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 3:14 PM


Playa Bowls, the New Jersey-based acai shop, is now open at 429 King St. in the old Black Bean Co. space. Get bowled over (seriously, they have a ton of options) when you order from an extensive list of bowls of the acai, pitaya, banana, chia pudding, green, and coconut variety. They also have fresh juices, smoothies, and oatmeal.  Playa Bowls is open Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Semilla, run by siblings Jillian Schenzel and Macready Downer, will be serving their tasty contemporary Mexican eats from a physical location in the Westside. The two announced on Instagram that they will be opening their doors in their first official brick and mortar at 218 President St. (former home of Lee Lee's Kitchen) on Tues. Aug. 21.
Semilla's fare is based on street carts in Mexico City and Oaxaca, so it's appropriate that the permanent location will feature an expanded concept and offer a variety of their award-winning cuisine. We recommend the eggs and cotija and the pork tacos.
Mario's Peruvian Chicken announced on Facebook that they are having their grand opening tomorrow, Sat. Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. When we chatted with co-owner Mario C. Obregon in July, he told us the menu would include traditional Peruvian chicken in whole, half, and quarter sizes as well as Peruvian sides like yuca fries and white rice, and legit Peruvian pepper-infused sauces. "We have a spicy sauce, it's a killer," Obregon said.

Peruvian food connoisseurs will be happy to know they can chase that spicy sauce with beverages like Inca Cola and Chicha Morada. "The gastronomy from Peru has seen a big boom in the last 10 years," said Obregon. "I think in another five to 10 years Peruvian restaurants will be around like Italian, Mexican restaurants."
