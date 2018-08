Be the judge and the jury at Halls’ Braggin’ Rights Bash on Tues. Aug. 21

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Chef Matthew Niessner's got the meats

Six of the Halls Management Group’s restaurants are going head-to-head in the inaugural Braggin’ Rights Bash next Tues. Aug. 21 from 7-10 p.m. at Halls Signature Events at 5 Faber St.Enjoy food from the executive chefs of Rita’s Seaside Grille, Old Village Post House Inn, Halls Chophouse Charleston, S.N.O.B., High Cotton, and Halls Chophouse Greenville.Each Executive Chef will create a dinner selection paired with wine or beer and you will be both the critic and the judge. At the end of the night, everyone will vote on which restaurant wins the braggin’ rights for best eats. Tickets are $100 and include all food, drinks, taxes, and gratuity. Get your tickets in advance by calling (843) 242-3185 or order online Take a peek at the menu below:Smoked duck taco with a jicama slaw and a mango jalapeño chutney, served on handmade local tortillas.Confit of duck with red wine stewed Rainier cherries, braised local collard greens, sea island red pea, and local corn succotash with country ham.Dry-aged deckle, the ribeye cap, with sauteed chanterelles, and foie emulsion.Poblano corn fritter, chilled shrimp salad, black-eyed pea vinaigrette.Cedar-planked, whole barbecue-rubbed Faroe Island salmon, cast iron Spanish octopus, local heirloom bean salad.Braised, dry-aged Wagyu short ribs over a Yukon Gold and sweet potato au gratin, finished with a fig gastrique.