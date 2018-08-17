Be the judge and the jury at Halls’ Braggin’ Rights Bash on Tues. Aug. 21

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Chef Matthew Niessner's got the meats
Six of the Halls Management Group’s restaurants are going head-to-head in the inaugural Braggin’ Rights Bash next Tues. Aug. 21 from 7-10 p.m. at Halls Signature Events at 5 Faber St.
Enjoy food from the executive chefs of Rita’s Seaside Grille, Old Village Post House Inn, Halls Chophouse Charleston, S.N.O.B., High Cotton, and Halls Chophouse Greenville.
Each Executive Chef will create a dinner selection paired with wine or beer and you will be both the critic and the judge. At the end of the night, everyone will vote on which restaurant wins the braggin’ rights for best eats. Tickets are $100 and include all food, drinks, taxes, and gratuity. Get your tickets in advance by calling (843) 242-3185 or order online
.
Take a peek at the menu below:
Rita's Seaside Grille/ Chef Drew Thommen
Smoked duck taco with a jicama slaw and a mango jalapeño chutney, served on handmade local tortillas.
Old Village Post House Inn/ Chef Chris Thompson
Confit of duck with red wine stewed Rainier cherries, braised local collard greens, sea island red pea, and local corn succotash with country ham.
Halls Chophouse Charleston/ Chef Adam Jakins
Dry-aged deckle, the ribeye cap, with sauteed chanterelles, and foie emulsion.
S.N.O.B./ Chef Russ Moore
Poblano corn fritter, chilled shrimp salad, black-eyed pea vinaigrette.
High Cotton/ Chef Matthew Niessner
Cedar-planked, whole barbecue-rubbed Faroe Island salmon, cast iron Spanish octopus, local heirloom bean salad.
Halls Chophouse Greenville / Chef Samuel Dominguez
Braised, dry-aged Wagyu short ribs over a Yukon Gold and sweet potato au gratin, finished with a fig gastrique.