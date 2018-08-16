Do Beer Week right with these 9 events — one for each day of course

click to enlarge
It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year: Charleston Beer Week. Now in its sixth year, the annual event celebrates local, regional, and further afield craft beer in all of its glory with nine days of events. We're talkin' rare beers, live music, hard cider (it's craft too, OK), brunch, film screenings, trivia, drag bingo, human foosball, and freakin' goat races. What's not to love? With over 45 events taking place during the week, we figured we'd help you plan your days with our picks for each day of CBW. When in doubt, though, we'd definitely recommend hitting up as many as possible. Cheers!
Fri. Sept. 7: Hoedown Throw Down & Goat Races at Low Tide
The goat races. You have to go. Why wouldn't you go? Pay as you go at this pint night at Low Tide Brewing which features a goat race, petting zoo, and cheese and milk products from Burden Creek Farm. This farm party looks to "encapsulate the spirit of Johns Island" and we are here for it. Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Sat. Sept. 8: Beer and movie night on the Ashley at Freehouse
We have a soft spot for Freehouse Brewery — mainly because we can't get enough of their Green Door IPA — but also because of their location on the Ashley River. Talk about brews with a view. Head to Freehouse starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 for a family friendly movie on the lawn, followed by Strange Brew
, a flick for diehard beer lovers. Your $20 ticket comes with two beers and food will be available from food trucks.
Sun. Sept. 9: The Great Cask Bask at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Calling all traditional beer lovers: starting at 11 a.m. on Sun. Sept. 9, you can try brews from 10 casks at EOBC, full of naturally carbonated beers with "various and sundry one-off treatments." Yummy. There are no backup casks at this pay-as-you-go event, so arrive early, and hungry: EOBC will serve up English-inspired food specials for brunch and dinner.
Mon. Sept. 10: EVO Pizzeria/ Holy City Brewing teaser
Beer and pizza lovers alike will love this teaser for the new restaurant that EVO and Holy City are creating at the former home of DeSano Pizza Bakery. While the new concept won't likely open until early next year, this preview night will give you a taste (or two) of what to expect. Guests can enjoy a full tap takeover from HCB at EVO, with sneak peeks of the new spot's design and lots of swag giveaways.
Tues. Sept. 11: The Commonhouse Mile and Pacer Dash
Run before you drink, it only makes sense (because you can drink more, duh). Join Commonhouse Aleworks and the Park Circle Pacers for an inaugural mile race ($25 to register) located in Park Circle, with a USATF certified course with clearly marked mile markers. Conveniently the race starts and finishes at Commonhouse, with a party and awards ceremony after you get your sweat on. Enjoy Commonhouse's damned good beers alongside food from Chef Brannon Florie and his wife Renee like Bulgogi tots, smoked chicken wings, scallop crudo, charred corn, and more. Things kick off at 6 p.m.
Wed. Sept. 12: Back in the Day at Frothy Beard Brewing
Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Brewing Co. for a throwback evening; nine years ago a group of homebrewers would host parties to show off their latest creations, paired with hors d'oeuvres. Now those same bearded guys have their own brewery and they want to offer the same kind of fun. On Wed. Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. a $35 ticket gets you six different beers and small plates from food vendors like Rebel Taqueria, Root Note, and of course, Zombie Bob's Pizza.
Thurs. Sept. 13: Munkle & 167 Raw Convergence
We don't want to play favorites with beer week events ... but this one at Munkle may just top the list. A new-ish brewery on the peninsula, Munkle brews delicious Belgian brews in a low-key location on Meeting Street extension with a very ferocious brewery dog on deck to make sure things don't get out of hand (spoiler: he's not ferocious, he's very sweet but a little shy). Pair those yummy beers with good food from the guys at 167 Raw who will sell items a la carte starting at 5:30 p.m.
Fri. Sept. 14: All Charleston Tap Takeover at Closed For Business
If you can't make it out to many CBW events, then you should definitely swing by CFB's tap takeover on Sept. 14 starting at 5 p.m. Featuring all Charleston breweries this is a great way to taste the best local brews on tap. If you wear local brewery gear to CFB during Beer Week, you can enter to win a raffle for CFB brunch or Beer Week swag. Cha-ching.
Sat. Sept. 15: Kayaks & Lowcountry Boil at Bowens Island
We never miss a chance to head out to Bowens Island Restaurant, and with the promise of a guided kayak tour and Lowcountry boil AND Holy City Brewing Co. beer, we'll be sure to be making our way to one of the final CBW events. The fun starts at 2:30 p.m. and your $60 ticket includes your gear rental, dinner, and an open beer bar. Holy City will make a donation from each ticket sold to the Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter.