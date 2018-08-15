WCCP-TV on the scene

We've all had the 2 a.m. munchies and settled for ramen noodles or a delivery pizza. Don't be like us — take advantage of the many restaurants open late and do your cravings justice. From biscuits to burgers, we've got ya covered with the best bites after dark.

Early Bird Diner

1644 Savannah Hwy. West Ashley

earlybirddiner.com

Early Bird Diner has held the title of CP's "Best Breakfast" since 2012 and for good reason. They serve breakfast all day long and are open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. We recommend the chicken and waffles with lavender honey. And the patty melts. And the biscuits. You really can't go wrong at EBD.

Sabatino's NYC Pizza

151 Calhoun St. Downtown

sabatinosnypizza.com

You've probably walked past Sabatino's a hundred times on your way to Moe's or Chipotle on King Street — and it's time you stopped in. Owned by a Bronx, NY native, Sabatino's serves up thin crust pies and slices until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. If you don't feel like going out, Sabatino's delivers through Grubhub.

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit

476 1/2 King St. Downtown

calliesbiscuits.com

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit is a tiny shop on King Street that's easy to spot due to the massive lines trailing out its doors. Callie's serves up fresh, flaky biscuits and biscuit sandwiches all damn day. They even serve grits in a biscuit bowl. Callie's is primarily a breakfast spot but on Friday and Saturdays the shop re-opens from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. for all your late night biscuit desires. Hot tip: download the Callie's app and you can order ahead and skip the line.

AC's Bar and Grill

476 King St. Downtown

acsbar.com

AC's Bar and Grill is CP's 2018 "Best College Bar" because there is no better spot to have a couple beers and chow down on a burger and fries. It's open every day till 1:30 a.m. making it the perfect spot to grab a late night bite all week long. Their slogan is "up all night" for good reason.