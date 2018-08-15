This September, The Southern Fried Chicken Challenge pits high school chefs against pros

click to enlarge
On Sat. Sept. 8, professional chefs and chefs-in-training will go head-to-head in a fried chicken showdown as part of the second annual Southern Fried Chicken Challenge. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and voted on by the attendees of the event. The family-friendly challenge will run from 12-6 p.m. at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.
General admission tickets are $10 with tasting tickets available for $2 each. VIP tickets are $65 and include 10 tasting tickets, a swag bag, and access to a VIP area with open bar and a TV playing college football. Bring the whole family because children 12 and under are admitted free. You can buy your tickets online
.
The restaurants participating this year include Page’s Okra Grill, Fleet Landing, Harold’s Cabin, Cru Catering, My Three Sons, King Street Dispensary, Blind Tiger, Republic, and Ink and Ivy. In a new addition this year, culinary students will compete from West Ashley High School, Military Magnet Academy, and Wando High School. Last year, Salthouse Catering won the title of best Southern Fried Chicken.
Along with all that fried chicken, attendees will enjoy live music from the Dubplates — whose latest album topped the Reggae Billboard Charts
.