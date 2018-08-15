Eat

Celebrate Julia Child's birthday tonight with crêpes suzette and more at Bistro A Vin

Recipe included

Posted by Katie Lyons on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 9:36 AM

Julia Child is known for bringing French cuisine to the American public with cookbooks like Mastering the Art of French Cooking, her popular television cooking show, and for some of us Millennials, the movie Julie & Julia. She would have turned 106 today, Wed. Aug. 15.
To celebrate Child's culinary influence, Bistro A Vin is adding two of her favorite dishes,  crêpes suzette and quiche Lorraine, to their menu. Crêpes suzette is a dessert made with clementines and Curaçao and quiche Lorraine is an egg pie with bacon and Gruyère cheese. If you can't make it there today, the two new items will be available through the end of August. In the words of Julia, "We should enjoy food and have fun. It is one of the simplest and nicest pleasures in life."

Event Details Julia Child's Birthday
@ Bistro A Vin
40 Archdale St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Aug. 15
Price: Free to attend
Bonus: If you would like to try making crêpes suzette at home, Bistro A Vin has shared their recipe with us. Check it out:
Crêpes Suzettes, Bistro A Vin
2 CUPS OF ALL PURPOSE FLOUR
2 CUPS OF MILK
3 EGGS
3 CLEMENTINES
5 OZ + 2.5 OZ OF BUTTER
½ CUP OF ICING SUGAR
½ TSPOON SEA SALT
2 TSPOON OF CURAÇAO

STEP 1
Grate the zest of clementines, then squeeze them and filter their juice.
STEP 2
Sift the flour with the salt. Dig the flour into a fountain. Beat the eggs into an omelette and pour them in the center. Mix little by little with the whisk.
STEP 3
Stir in milk, half the clementine juice, 2.5oz melted butter and a tablespoon of curaçao.
STEP 4
Let stand 2 hours.
STEP 5
Mix 5oz softened butter with the icing sugar, the rest of the clementine juice, the zest and a tablespoon of Curaçao.
STEP 6
Cook 18 thin crepes in a buttered pan. Stack them on a plate.
STEP 7
Spread pancakes, one by one, with clementine butter.
STEP 8
Fold them in 4. Warm them quickly in the pan. Serve immediately.

A variant: with clementines and flambéed with Grand Marnier.
Heat some Grand Marnier in a saucepan, pour on the crepes and flambé them in front of the dazzled guests.
