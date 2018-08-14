Trace the roots of the food we eat at History You Can Eat: Foodways at McLeod this Saturday

click to enlarge Provided

On Sat. Aug. 18 from 9-10 a.m., join McLeod Plantation for “History You Can Eat: Foodways at McLeod.” Many of the Lowcountry’s favorite dishes can be traced back to the enslaved cooks on plantations like McLeod, and at the event, you will explore the history behind some of our most popular dishes. Tickets are $20/Adults and $16/Seniors 60+.



For generations, enslaved Africans and their descendants labored in plantation kitchens, mixing African recipes and traditions with the food available in America. Foodways at McLeod joins a growing number of events the plantation hosts including Sea Island Cotton Day and Christmas Through the Eyes of the Enslaved. Events like this ensure the plantation is a “living tribute to to the men and women and their descendants that persevered in their efforts to achieve freedom, equality, and justice."



Since 1851, McLeod Plantation has been around for some of the most important periods of Charleston’s history. Today, the 37-acre Gullah/Geechee heritage site has been preserved to honor its unique cultural and historical significance.