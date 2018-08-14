Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Raise money for Charleston Jewish Family Services by eating at Workshop on Thurs. Aug. 30
15 percent of proceeds donated to the agency
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 9:44 AM
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Eat this and help the Jewish Family Services raise money later this month.
On Thurs. Aug. 30 head to Workshop for dinner — and know that your night out raises money for a good cause; 15 percent of all proceeds from the evening benefit Charleston Jewish Family Services. From 5-9 p.m. purchase food from any Workshop food stall — from Juan Luis to Spanglish Cuban Kitchen to Sushi Wa Izakaya — and turn your receipt in to Charleston Jewish Family Services, who will have a table set up throughout the evening.
Charleston Jewish Family Services is a local agency that serves people of all faiths (or no faith) who are in need of financial assistance, vulnerable senior care, case management, or emergency food supplies. Learn more about the Workshop fundraiser
and Charleston Jewish Family Services
online.
