'Modern steakhouse' Butcher & the Boar opening in former Southerly space this fall

Work out at Gold's Gym and then eat a bunch of meat at new restaurant, Butcher & the Boar.
Minneapolis-based steakhouse, Butcher & the Boar announced today that they're opening a Mt. Pleasant location this fall at 730 Coleman Blvd. Butcher & the Boar will occupy the space formerly held by Southerly Restaurant and Patio.
A press release describes Butcher & the Boar as a "modern steakhouse with a high-energy, communal environment." The menu
, as one could guess, will be meat-heavy, and executive chef Tommy Begnaud will utilize local and seasonal ingredients in his large, shareable dishes. Additional offerings include "local seafood dishes, seasonal salads, hearty sides, and a playful dessert menu."
Butcher & the Boar takes over the Southerly's 12,000 sq. foot restaurant as well as part of space from former neighbor Southern Season. Butcher & the Boar will include an indoor lounge and bar (with an generous whiskey and bourbon selection, naturally), and a spacious, dog-friendly patio which will feature a more casual menu.
You can follow along with construction on B & the B's social media
and website
.
The rest of the building formerly occupied by Southern Season will soon be occupied by Gold's Gym.