Local cricket flour co. Jiminy now taking orders for its insect snacks

Jonathan Boneck

Jiminy Co., Charleston's first cricket flour company, has launched a website so you can order from the comfort of your home. If you're hoping to pick up their farmer's market favorite "Cricket Crunch Granola," you're in luck. It's available online with their Cricket Dog Treats, which at the time of writing, are currently sold out.

We've written about insect cooking and featured the local sisters behind Jiminy Co. in the past, but in case you need a refresher, crickets are sustainable protein and are high in iron, B vitamins, and other nutrients. Jiminy Co. makes flour that is up to 20 percent cricket, giving your confectionaries–insectionaries–extra protein and crunch.

In addition to their online offerings, Jiminy Co. products are available at farmers markets, including downtown, James Island, and Folly Beach.