Josephine Wine Bar opens Tuesday with foie gras, curry roasted carrots, and vino aplenty

When we chatted
with Josephine Wine Bar wine director and advanced somm Ashley Broshious in June, she said the new Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood wine bar is not going to be "just a bar that throws out good drinks ... we're all teachers."
If you're ready to get schooled in chenin blanc from the Loire Valley and gamay from Beaujolais, head to 64 Spring St. tomorrow for Josephine's grand opening.
The Broshious-approved wine selection features more than 20 wines by the glass (!) and 120+ bottles. There will also be cocktails boasting made-from-scratch mixes — like the Josephine, made with vodka, lillet, pamplemousse liqueur, grapefruit juice, liqueur de sapins, and grapefruit and bolivar bitters.
Chef Shaun Connolly's menu is "rooted in simplicity" with items like burrata with pickled cherries, honeycomb, sea salt, and baguette; black pepper whipped fromage de vache with melon, cucumber, tomatoes, and sweet corn; crispy baked polenta with mild mushroom ragout, oregano, and pecorino; and pappardelle with duck 'carnitas,' serrano, and duck jus.
click to enlarge
"We've been hard at work on this concept for three years now and I am beyond thrilled to welcome the Charleston community into our space," said owner Jill Cohen in a press release. "I hope every guest feels transported to a magical place when they step inside and taste our menu."
Influenced by contemporary wine bars and cafes in Paris, Cohen hopes to bring that vibe, along with an "unpretentious but robust wine program," to the peninsula.
Josephine Wine Bar will be open Mon.-Wed. from 4-10 p.m and Thurs.-Sat. from 4-11 p.m. Reservations are available on Reserve
.