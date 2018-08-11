Switch to the
Charleston students and teachers talk with MTV News about school shootings, lack of gun reform in S.C.
The Agenda: Man o' war reports on Folly; Fmr. Sanford flame tells Trump to take a hike; Updated hurricane predictions
PSA: Only a few more RiverDogs homestands this season
S.C. election officials were trained on cybersecurity and election audits on Wednesday
The Agenda: Red tide rising in the Lowcountry?; the Citadel's impact; Redeveloping the East Side
International African American Museum set to break ground early next year after $11 million pledge
Borrow a telescope from your local library to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend
Weekend roundup: Sun's out, fun's out
Freeloaders: 26 ways to spend zero dollars this week
Tonight's Reggae Nights concert canceled due to park conditions from excessive rain
Weekend roundup: Here comes the sun (we hope)
Drink beer and see birds of prey at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. on Tues. Aug. 21
Browse Arts+Movies
Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
connects America's racist past to its present
North Charleston seeks teaching artists for after school arts enrichment program
Tonight: comedy writers Alana Harrison and Drew Callander present interactive children's story event
Storytree Children's Theatre presents two touring shows in local schools this Fall
Call for submissions: MOJA Arts Festival juried art exhibition
Columbia Museum of Art's new exhibition explores "the exceptional side of ordinary people"
Browse Food+Drink
PHOTOS: Peek inside Chubby Fish
Enjoy happy hour for a cause at Home Team BBQ West Ashley Thurs. Aug. 16
Goat.sheep.cow.north hosts first brunch Sat. August 25
Millers All Day chef Madison Tessener "in shock" over departure from King Street restaurant
On martinis, the power suit of cocktails
Despite a few shortcomings, Chubby Fish is an airy and welcoming addition to Coming Street
Browse Music+Clubs
Tales From the Door Side goes punk rock in Vegas
Femi and Miles from Graft Wine Shop have a playlist for your next happy hour
Hold up: Shovels & Rope to play the Royal American this October
Beat Juice: 11 Questions with singer-songwriter Lauren Hall
Underground venue-sandwich shop Cory's Grilled Cheese to move operations to the Purple Buffalo
Now in its fourth year, Charleston Music Confab brings music industry conference and showcases back to downtown venues
Saturday, August 11, 2018
PHOTOS: Peek inside Chubby Fish
A welcome addition to Coming Street
Ruta Smith
Sat, Aug 11, 2018
1:00 PM
Chubby Fish review, 8/8/18
Chubby Fish review, 8/8/18
By Ruta Smith
Chubby Fish
Slideshow
Image
Despite a few shortcomings, Chubby Fish is an airy and welcoming addition to Coming Street
Fresh Catch
by Vanessa Wolf
Aug 8, 2018
Fresh Catch
by Vanessa Wolf
Aug 8, 2018
Location
Chubby Fish
252 Coming St.
Downtown
Be the first to review this location!
S.C. election officials were trained on cybersecurity and election audits on Wednesday
3 comments
Why a new survey of Charleston's LGBTQ community is more important than ever
8 comments
Borrow a telescope from your local library to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend
1 comment
International African American Museum set to break ground early next year after $11 million pledge
2 comments
The Agenda: Red tide rising in the Lowcountry?; the Citadel's impact; Redeveloping the East Side
1 comment
Despite a few shortcomings, Chubby Fish is an airy and welcoming addition to Coming Street
Fresh Catch
Fresh Catch
On martinis, the power suit of cocktails
Drink about it
Drink about it
PHOTOS: All the margs worth their salt at Charleston Margarita Fest 2018
Mex 1 takes home “Best Margarita” for the second year
Brews Next/ What's Poppin: 32 food and drink events to attend this week
One stop shop
One stop shop
Millers All Day chef Madison Tessener "in shock" over departure from King Street restaurant
"I put my soul into it"
"I put my soul into it"
