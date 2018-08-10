Friday, August 10, 2018
Enjoy happy hour for a cause at Home Team BBQ West Ashley Thurs. Aug. 16
25 percent of proceeds to Doors to Freedom
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 4:41 PM
Thursday night happy hours are the best way to celebrate Friday, Jr., and on Thurs. Aug. 16 at the OG Home Team BBQ location you can celebrate and know that your dollars are going towards a great cause (other than great food of course). From 3-6 p.m. enjoy happy hour at Home Team; 25 percent of proceeds from happy hour will be donated to Doors to Freedom.
Doors to Freedom is a nonprofit that seeks to provide a safe place for survivors of sex trafficking. Learn more about what Doors to Freedom offers online at doorstofreedom.com
