Goat.sheep.cow.north hosts first brunch Sat. August 25

Holy cow have we got some big news for y'all. On Sat. Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. check out a special menu at goat.sheep.cow.north as part of their new brunch initiative. Because we all need more brunch in our lives. The emphasis on the menu, which features some personal favorites of the chef, is how goat.sheep.cow-ers like to brunch on their day off.Menu items will change seasonally but for this upcoming brunch you can expect goods like avocado toast, a BLT on croissant, pecan cardamom granola, local lettuce salad, and of course a variety of cheese and charcuterie boards. Sip on special brunch drinks like aperol spritz and l'elephante, made with lillet rose, creme de peche, and grapefruit.Goat.sheep.cow.north hopes to make Saturday brunch a regular event based on turnout for the first few events, so show up and start the day the best way we know how — with a whole lotta cheese.