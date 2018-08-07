PHOTOS: All the margs worth their salt at Charleston Margarita Fest 2018

On Fri., Aug. 3, margarita lovers and mixers alike braved the mud for the 2018 Charleston Margarita Festival. The sold-out event was two parts margaritas, one part salt, one part mud, with a dash of creativity, and a whole lot of fun. From margs infused with jalapeño, habanero, and other flavors, to Crooked Crown's kombucha margarita with a creme brulee lime, suffice it to say that there were a bunch of margaritas.

The people spoke and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina took home the top award for the second year in a row. Congratulations, y’all. SOL Southwest Kitchen took home the runner-up honor.



All of the margarita participants made it a fierce competition and deserve an honorable mention: The Shelter Kitchen + Bar, Yo Bo Cantina Fresca, Uptown Social, Cinco Tex Mex, Cannon Green, Stems & Skins, Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina, Tattooed Senorita, Deco Charleston, Harold’s Cabin, Cherrywood BBQ & Alehouse, Vickery’s, Coast Bar & Grill, Crooked Crown, Napa Mt. Pleasant, Eleve, and Balao.

Margarita Fest would be incomplete if there wasn’t music and food to complement all the tequila. DJ Luigi and Bryan the DJ of Other Brother Entertainment pumped the jams all night. Thanks to Sol Southwest Kitchen, Smoky Oak Taproom, The Shelter Kitchen + Bar, Rebel Taqueria, Roti Rolls, Miss Katie’s Sweets, and King of Pops for making sure no one went hungry.

Of course, a special shout to our sponsors: Tequila Corralejo, Corona Premier, David Aylor Law, Crews Subaru of Charleston, Saltwater Cycle, the Atlantic at Grand Oaks Apartments, Coastal CBD, Mosquito Shield of Charleston, and Costco.

Tag us in your photos on Instagram @ChasCityPaper or using the hashtag #ChasMargFest.

