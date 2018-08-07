Eat

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Get 25 percent off the Commune Supper Cult Wellness Retreat this week only

With the code: BRINGABUDDY

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek

Get a seat at Commune Supper Cult's inaugural Art of Eating Well Retreat for 25 percent off until Aug. 11. Usually the inclusive cost for the three-day weekend is $995, but use the code "BRINGABUDDY" to save some green and enjoy guilt-free.

The retreat is a hands-on experience where attendees learn about food and wellness from local chefs, nutritionists, and others, including Charleston wellness leaders Caryn Antos O'Hara and Ken Immer.

The delicious itinerary includes wine tasting, yoga, fermentation class, discussions on forming sustainable habits, and stops at Leon's Oyster Shed, Basic Kitchen, Verde, the Watch Rooftop, and more. 

Visit communecharleston.com for tickets and more information.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Commune Supper Cult Art of Eating Well Retreat (Foodie Events)

    • Fri., Sept. 7, 9 a.m. $995

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS