Get 25 percent off the Commune Supper Cult Wellness Retreat this week only

Get a seat at Commune Supper Cult's inaugural Art of Eating Well Retreat for 25 percent off until Aug. 11. Usually the inclusive cost for the three-day weekend is $995, but use the code "BRINGABUDDY" to save some green and enjoy guilt-free.

The retreat is a hands-on experience where attendees learn about food and wellness from local chefs, nutritionists, and others, including Charleston wellness leaders Caryn Antos O'Hara and Ken Immer.

The delicious itinerary includes wine tasting, yoga, fermentation class, discussions on forming sustainable habits, and stops at Leon's Oyster Shed, Basic Kitchen, Verde, the Watch Rooftop, and more.

Visit communecharleston.com for tickets and more information.