Brews Next/ What's Poppin: 32 food and drink events to attend this week

Tuesday

From service industry nights to trivia, from four-course dinners to wine tastings, we've got all the food and drink events you should be making time for this week. Because if you don't make time for your taste buds, who will?Check it out below:

Frothy Beard Brewing Company will be hosting a sip and paint with Andre’s Wave, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. If you're more interested in working on your bod, head to the brewery at 7 p.m. for a workout.

Enjoy a Spanish wine tasting at Wine & Company from 5:30-7:30 p.m.



From 7 to 10 p.m. at Poogan's Smokehouse enjoy a five-course beer dinner with eats prepared by chef Deveron Grant from Poogan's, Blair Machado of Poogan's Porch, and Michael Letchworth of Sam Jones BBQ. Sip on beer from Revelry Brewing Co., and N.C.-based breweries Duck-Rabbit Craft and Pitt Street Brewing Co.



Every Tuesday is service industry night at 492 from 5 to 11 p.m.



Wednesday



Run for brews with Charleston Beer Works every Wed. night at 7 p.m. Run three miles around downtown, and enjoy some ice cold beer afterward.





Join FortyEight: A Wine Bar for wine down Wednesday anytime between 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for 20 percent off all wine.





Low Tide Brewing will be hosting Brains + Brews Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Bring friends and get in on the fun. There's also trivia at Holy City starting at 6:30 p.m., tapas and trivia at Charles Towne starting at 7 p.m., and Dockery's trivia from 7 to 9 p.m..



Join Fleet Feet for a three mile fun run followed by donuts and beer at Cooper River Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m. There's also trivia at Cooper River starting at 7 p.m.



Celebrate the adoption of a sweet kitty kat at Pounce Cafe's Kit Kat going away party starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the fuzzy fete include cake and champagne, party favors, and VIP photos with the lucky gal herself.





Bar Mash and Brooklyn Brewery present a summer corn hole tourney. Stop by for $3 Brooklyn Summer Ale and take a shot at winning the grand prize.



Get your ramen fix at Craft Conundrum when 2Nixons pops up starting at 5:30 p.m.



Thursday



Head over to Ghost Monkey for some laughs with the Brewery Comedy Tour presented by Herron Entertainment from 7:30-9:30 p.m.





Renzo hosts late night happy hour every Tues., Wed., and Thurs. for special pricing on featured bottles. Get in on the action starting at 9 p.m.





Stop by Craftsmen Kitchen & Tap House to welcome Charleston’s newest brewery to their Local Wall of Taps. Famulari’s Brewing Co. will be making their debut for Flights & Bites with four beers: blonde stout Skinny Vanilla Latte, New England IPA Cup of Clouds, wheat Folly Peach, and pale ale Long Day.



You have the opportunity to scream YAASSS QUEEEN and win prizes at Voodoo's bingo night starting at 9:30 p.m.



Celebrate Friday junior at Commonhouse Aleworks' Thirstday Beer Run starting at 6:15 p.m. Reward yourself with a cold one post sweat sesh.



You are what you eat ... unless you don't know what you're eating. Try out some delectable dishes and wine pairings at The Restoration's Secret Ingredient dinner starting at 6 p.m.



The tiki theme is always in style. Don your most colorful Hawaiian shirt and sip on some Malibu Rum and Altos Tequila at the Rec Room from 6 to 8 p.m. Corn hole and bocce will be going on outside.



Joe Cunningham makes his fifth brewery stop starting at 6 p.m. at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.



It's beer and burger night every Thursday at Pour Taproom from 4 to 11 p.m. Enjoy $6 burgers and $4 kick the keg pints.

Friday

The South Carolina Aquarium hosts “Beer From Here” starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy local brews and wildlife in one setting.



Kwei Fei continues their residency at The Daily from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.



Saturday

The Cocktail Club will be celebrating the end of summer with a cocktail class starting at 1 p.m.

Join Ghost Monkey Brewery for a 45-minute all levels yoga class followed by beer drinkin starting at 10:15 a.m. Fat Pig Brewing also hosts a yoga class starting at 10 a.m.



Help Edmund's Oast Exchange celebrates one year in business with a party and storewide sale from noon to 5 p.m.



Dhaba 13 pops up at Workshop starting at 11 a.m., cooking up Indian cuisine like Fire Chicken and Lucky Chicken on two green eggs.

Sunday

Bay Street Biergarten will be throwing a Beyoncé brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You'll be crazy in love with the specials AND Bay Street will be giving away two tickets to the Jay-Z & Bey concert in Columbia.



Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing with yoga, beer, and brunch starting at 10 a.m.





Bin 526 is holding a wine & cheese pairing workshop from 2-3 p.m. to provide all the tools and techniques you’ll need to create your own pairings at home.