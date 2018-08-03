Friday, August 3, 2018
Poke Tea House opens its second location today in Mt. Pleasant
Poke your way on Coleman Blvd. (with 10 percent off today)
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 11:02 AM
Jonathan Boncek
Poke Tea House opens their second location today
Poke Tea House owner Chu Xin Jiang let us know that today the restaurant will host a grand opening for its second location on Coleman Blvd.
A month ago, Jiang told us that Poke Tea House number two would be going into 627 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. (inside the Pivotal Fitness, but with a separate entrance). They'll have the same menu as the flagship spot on Spring Street. "We'll [also] offer coffee, tea, maybe breakfast items," said Jiang.
Chu Xin Jiang
Get 10 percent off these beautiful bites today
PTH posted on Facebook that in honor of the grand opening, everyone will receive 10 percent off their meal today. Sounds like a great way to spend a rainy Friday afternoon, no?
Poke Tea House Mt. Pleasant will be open Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Keep up to date with the new location by following them on Facebook
