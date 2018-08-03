Philly-based Primo Hoagies coming soon to Mt. Pleasant

A post shared by PrimoHoagies (@primohoagies) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Philadelphia-based hoagie shop, Primo Hoagies, is heading to the Lowcountry with three new locations. You don’t have to wait long to get your sandwich fix — the first Charleston shop (second in S.C.) is set to open in September on Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant near Jack’s Cosmic Dog. There is no word yet on where the other two locations will be.