Philly-based Primo Hoagies coming soon to Mt. Pleasant

Philadelphia-based hoagie shop, Primo Hoagies, is heading to the Lowcountry with three new locations. You don’t have to wait long to get your sandwich fix — the first Charleston shop (second in S.C.) is set to open in September on Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant near Jack’s Cosmic Dog. There is no word yet on where the other two locations will be.
Primo Hoagies, with the motto "Baked Fresh, Sliced Fresh, Made Fresh" has been serving up sandwiches since 1992 and now has over 90 locations in seven states. The menu features all the classics like Italian hoagies, meatball subs, chicken Parm, and Philly cheese steaks.
In a press release, President and CEO Rocco Fiorentino said of the hoagies, "When a new customer bites into our sandwich, it practically smacks them in the face. They don’t expect that flavor profile." Check their website
for updates on where you can get hit in the face.