Don't worry, pitmaster John Lewis says he's throwing more Detroit style pizza parties

Detroit pep city

Johnnie Luigi (center) and his crew want you to come to their pizza party

Even hot guts guru and smoked meat master John Lewis craves a cheesy, doughy indulgence every now and then."You know when you'd go to Pizza Hut as a kid and they'd bring out this big pan with clamps on it," says Lewis. How could anyone forget — the squeaking of the plastic booths, the sweet marinara, those beige plastic plates, etc.?The style Lewis remembers, and still craves today, is Detroit: thick, crunchy crust, chewy inside, and slightly spicy tomato sauce. Lewis recalls his favorite from VIA 313 in Austin, Tx. "I've been really missing it, I've been craving it."This past Monday , Lewis and friends hosted a Johnnie Luigi pizza party featuring Detroit and Neapolitan style slices, bagel bites, salads, and desserts. Lewis says around 400 people showed up, "the turnout was crazy. Everyone kind of came at once. The next time we'll have reservations with table service."Oh, and Lewis says he has plans for a blooming onion-style Detroit pizza in the future. Stay tuned for more party details, and cross your fingers for that blooming onion. Who says you can't have your (barbecue and pizza laced) pie and eat it too?