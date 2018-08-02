Thursday, August 2, 2018
The Watch hosts secret ingredient dinner Thurs. Aug. 9
Mystery meal
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:58 AM
Like a murder mystery, but way safer, The Restoration Hotel hosts a secret ingredient dinner Thurs. Aug. 9 starting at 6 p.m.
Guests will enjoy a four course dinner with beverage pairings from The Watch Executive Chef Jordan Moore in the hotel's chic meeting space, the Exchange Suite. Each course will be made with the same secret ingredient, promising to keep diners guessing until the very end.
The first course is a smoky field pea hummus with pickled ham hock, and pork rinds; the second course is a Holy City Farms tomato gazpacho and 'Bloody Mary fixins;' third course is a pastrami crab on marble rye; and the final savory course is a roasted beef loin with summer veggies and a 'White Worcestershire."
Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online
