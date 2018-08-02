Thursday, August 2, 2018
Here's where to celebrate National IPA Day 2018 in Charleston
Thirsty Thursday
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:44 AM
The India Pale Ale, named so for the late 18th century beer that was designed to survive the six month journey form Britain to India, is not everyone's pint of choice. Hoppy as hell, sometimes with a higher ABV than your average pale, IPAs can be a kick to the palate and a jolt to the system. If that sensation is what you crave, celebrate yet another ridiculous national holiday in style at one of these area breweries:
IPA Day Iterations
Fatty’s Beer Works is celebrating from 3-8 p.m. with $2 off IPA pints including "Tesseract" India Pale Lager, "First Shot" West Coast Style India Pale Ale, and "Lazy Hazy" New England Style India Pale Ale.
Stop by Bohemian Bull between 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. for $3 select IPA drafts.
At Frothy Beard,
everyone who orders an IPA will receive a free tulip glass.
Commonhouse Aleworks
toasts to National IPA Day at 7 p.m. — order the Looking East, Sabal Minor, Light Pollution, or Grand Modell, and raise your glass.
Starting at 11 a.m. at Bay Street Biergarten,
order a 20 oz. IPA and pay for a pint.
Tags: Roundup, IPAs, Charleston Beer, Chs Beer, Image