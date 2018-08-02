Eat

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Here's where to celebrate National IPA Day 2018 in Charleston

Thirsty Thursday

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:44 AM

The India Pale Ale, named so for the late 18th century beer that was designed to survive the six month journey form Britain to India, is not everyone's pint of choice. Hoppy as hell, sometimes with a higher ABV than your average pale, IPAs can be a kick to the palate and a jolt to the system. If that sensation is what you crave, celebrate yet another ridiculous national holiday in style at one of these area breweries:

IPA Day Iterations

Fatty’s Beer Works is celebrating from 3-8 p.m. with $2 off IPA pints including "Tesseract" India Pale Lager, "First Shot" West Coast Style India Pale Ale, and "Lazy Hazy" New England Style India Pale Ale.

Location Details Fatty's Beer Works
1436 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Breweries & Distilleries and Brewery
Map

Stop by Bohemian Bull between 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. for $3 select IPA drafts.

Location Details Bohemian Bull
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-1817
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night.
Pubs + Taverns
Map
At Frothy Beard, everyone who orders an IPA will receive a free tulip glass. 
Location Details Frothy Beard Brewing
Frothy Beard Brewing
1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-2970
Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Brewery and Local Foods
Map
Commonhouse Aleworks toasts to National IPA Day at 7 p.m. — order the Looking East, Sabal Minor, Light Pollution, or Grand Modell, and raise your glass.
Location Details Commonhouse Aleworks
Commonhouse Aleworks
4831 O'Hear Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Brewery
Map
Starting at 11 a.m. at Bay Street Biergarten, order a 20 oz. IPA and pay for a pint.
Location Details Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 266-2437
L & Dinner (nightly), Wknd Brunch
Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map

