Diner en Blanc returns to Charleston in September, so plan your wardrobe accordingly

We're THIS excited about Le Diner en Blanc returning to the Lowcountry.
Le Diner en Blanc, the secretive pop-up dinner where all the attendees wear white, is coming back to Chs. this September. In case you don't know all the deets — Le Diner en Blanc takes place in a to-be-announced public space disclosed just before the event. The international trend has popped up in cities like Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro, West Palm Beach, and good ol' Chucktown.
As you can imagine, the ticket situation can get hairy for Le Diner en Blanc. Broken into three stages, the ticketing is first open to attendees from the previous year, then to lucky referrals of old members, and finally to people on the waiting list. Looking to hop on that list? Register now
.
There are rules, of course. From the press release:
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:
Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.
Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.
Table setting: all white!
Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.
As per the City of Charleston alcohol regulations guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc
In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.
Guests must bring their own table, white chairs, white tablecloth — you get the idea. If you want an inside look at the event, check out our coverage
from last year's shindig. And read up on all the rules, suggestions, and general hoopla online at dinerenblanc.com
.
Ed note: One of the event's co-hosts, CP
advertising director Blair Barna, is involved in the event's production independently of City Paper
.
click to enlarge