Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Trident Tech and Virginia's on King establish Chef Shane Memorial Scholarship

Anyone interested can donate via check or credit card

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge Shane Whiddon is remembered as a respected chef and loving father - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Shane Whiddon is remembered as a respected chef and loving father
Trident Tech and Virginia's on King have announced a new scholarship in honor of the late chef Shane Whiddon. The 37-year-old chef was shot and killed at Virginia's almost a year ago in an altercation with a disgruntled employee.
In a press release, Holy City Hospitality press release wrote: "We hope this scholarship will keep Shane's passion for cooking alive while supporting aspiring culinary students at the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College."

The memorial will be awarded annually to a student pursuing culinary studies at Trident. The recipient will be chosen by the college's Scholarship Committee and will receive $1,000 per semester, up to four semesters.

During the month of August, a portion of Virginia's on King's sales will be donated to the memorial scholarship.

To donate via credit card, call Trident's Director of Donor Stewardship and Business Operations at (843) 574-6209. Checks can be made to TTC Foundation and Chef Shane Scholarship and mailed to TTC Foundation PO Box 61227 Charleston, SC 29419-1227.

(Cover image by Jonathan Boncek.)
Location Details Virginia's on King
Virginia's on King
412 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 735-5800
Lunch (Mon.-Fri.), Dinner (daily), and Weekend Brunch
Southern
