Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Triangle Char and Bar has officially closed its Mt. Pleasant location
Avondale's spot is still open
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 4:55 PM
Today Mt. Pleasant's Triangle Char and Bar announced on their Facebook
that they have closed for business. The restaurant, which rebranded its Dorchester Road
location as Caroline's Lowcountry Kitchen last year, still has its original namesake West Ashley location on the triangle property at 828 Savannah Hwy.
In a 2012 review, "The case of the grass-fed burger at Triangle Char & Bar," Robert Moss wrote of the spot's beef, "Most overrated burger in town? Not in my book. As I sit here writing this, I am seized by an urge to race right out and order another Plain Jane. And it's just 7:30 in the morning. That's all the evidence I need. Verdict: Damn good burger. Case closed."
Tags: Triangle Char & Bar, Closings, Image