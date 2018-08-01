Eat

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Triangle Char and Bar has officially closed its Mt. Pleasant location

Avondale's spot is still open

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 4:55 PM

Today Mt. Pleasant's Triangle Char and Bar announced on their Facebook that they have closed for business. The restaurant, which rebranded its Dorchester Road location as Caroline's Lowcountry Kitchen last year, still has its original namesake West Ashley location on the triangle property at 828 Savannah Hwy.

In a 2012 review, "The case of the grass-fed burger at Triangle Char & Bar," Robert Moss wrote of the spot's beef, "Most overrated burger in town? Not in my book. As I sit here writing this, I am seized by an urge to race right out and order another Plain Jane. And it's just 7:30 in the morning. That's all the evidence I need. Verdict: Damn good burger. Case closed."
Location Details Triangle Char and Bar
Triangle Char and Bar
828 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 377-1300
Lunch (Mon.-Sat., Dinner, Late Night(daily), & Sun. Brunch
Burgers, Bar and Music Venue
Map

Tags: , ,

  |  

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS