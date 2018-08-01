Chef Sean Brock loosens ties with Charleston, moving on to new projects and advising Husk locations

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Tatted up and down to Earth, Sean Brock, the burger-loving, seed-clutching chef beloved in Charleston is loosening his ties to the city where he helped reinvent popular southern cuisine.
Brock will no longer be working with McCrady's, McCrady's Tavern, or Minero, instead focusing instead on Husk restaurants sprinkled from Savannah to Nashville and his own projects, Neighborhood Dining Group said on Wednesday. Brock helped open the original Husk on Queen Street in 2010
shortly after winning
a James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast. Husk Charleston it remains a hot reservation today even as farm-to-table spots that draw on the Brock formula have opened across Charleston (and the South). Brock has put down roots in Nashville in recent years.
"After a remarkable 12-year partnership with Neighborhood Dining Group, Chef Sean Brock is resigning from his current role to focus on his own restaurant endeavors in Nashville, TN," the group said today.
"Effective August 1, 2018, Brock will serve as the Founding Chef and Culinary Advisor on the Husk family of restaurants in Charleston, SC; Nashville, TN; Greenville, SC; and Savannah, GA. Brock will no longer be involved with Minero, McCrady's or McCrady's Tavern."
In a statement from Brock: "I am so proud of the reputations we have built at each of the restaurants, and I'm excited for each member of the teams to carry the restaurants forward...I have full confidence in these chefs and know that they will continue to deliver the creative, locally focused, ingredient-driven cuisine that our guests have enjoyed at the restaurants over the years."
From casually dining
with the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Bill Murray, to tipping off unenlightened locals
to soul food institutions, being open about his year-long sobriety
, and lately collaborating
with songwriter Boo Ray on his own friggin' album, Brock has been more than just a Holy City success story. We like the guy and wish him the very best. Surely we haven't seen the last of Brock.