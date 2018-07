Take a look at the lineup for Friday's Charleston Margarita Festival

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

This Friday, more than 20 local margarita masters gather for the third annual Charleston Margarita Festival at Brittlebank Park.And if you missed your first chance at tickets for the event, originally scheduled for July 20, you're in luck. Tickets are still available , but you better act fast as this event has sold out for the past two years.Here's a look at who you can expect to see slinging salt at the park on Friday:450 Pizza JointBalaoCannon GreenCherrywood BBQ & AlehouseCinco Tex MexCoast Bar & GrillCrooked CrownDeco CharlestonEleveFuelGrumpy Goat Seafood CantinaHarold’s CabinLocalsMex 1 Coastal CantinaNapa Mt. PleasantSOL Southwest KitchenStems & SkinsTattooed SenoritaThe Shelter Kitchen + BarUptown SocialVickery’sYo Bo Cantina FrescaAnd of course no self-respecting margarita parties alone, so we'll also have bites from:Sol Southwest Kitchen, Smoky Oak Taproom, The Shelter Kitchen + Bar, Rebel Taqueria, Roti RollsAnd treats from: Miss Katie's Sweets & King of PopsGet your tickets while you can at CityPaperTickets.com