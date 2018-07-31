Take a look at the lineup for Friday's Charleston Margarita Festival

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek file photo
This marg comes courtesy of one of Friday's competitors.
This Friday, more than 20 local margarita masters gather for the third annual Charleston Margarita Festival at Brittlebank Park.
And if you missed your first chance at tickets for the event, originally scheduled for July 20, you're in luck. Tickets are still available
, but you better act fast as this event has sold out for the past two years.
Here's a look at who you can expect to see slinging salt at the park on Friday:
450 Pizza Joint
Balao
Cannon Green
Cherrywood BBQ & Alehouse
Cinco Tex Mex
Coast Bar & Grill
Crooked Crown
Deco Charleston
Eleve
Fuel
Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina
Harold’s Cabin
Locals
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Napa Mt. Pleasant
SOL Southwest Kitchen
Stems & Skins
Tattooed Senorita
The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
Uptown Social
Vickery’s
Yo Bo Cantina Fresca
And of course no self-respecting margarita parties alone, so we'll also have bites from:
Sol Southwest Kitchen, Smoky Oak Taproom, The Shelter Kitchen + Bar, Rebel Taqueria, Roti Rolls
And treats from: Miss Katie's Sweets & King of Pops
Get your tickets while you can at CityPaperTickets.com
