Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Maple Street Biscuit Company now open on James Island

Might we recommend The Farmer

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 10:41 AM

MARY SCOTT HARDAWAY
  • Mary Scott Hardaway
As we wrote about for our July 11 cover story — it's breakfast time in the Holy City. And that means biscuits, baby.

When we chatted with local franchisee Rogers Hook last month about the opening of Maple Street Biscuit Company (1739 Maybank Hwy.), he promised the James Island location would be open by late July. Well it's the last day of July, the skies are clearing up, and by golly the biscuits are being baked at the corner of Folly and Maybank.

We stopped by this morning and grabbed one sweet biscuit, the Biscuit Frenche, and one savory, the Farmer, on the way into work.

As you might expect, the first is made with French toast biscuits with pecans and cinnamon chips baked in and is topped with strawberries and whipped cream. General consensus: very good and not cloyingly sweet.
The latter is a bit of a challenge to share, so go ahead and admit you'll eat the whole thing yourself. Made with fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and apple butter, this one is damn good, and works for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. They also have an extensive coffee selection, as well as iced coffee, tea, and fountain drinks.

Maple Street is open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can even order online and pick up your bag o biscuits at the counter. 
Location Details Maple Street Biscuit Company
Maple Street Biscuit Company
1739 Maybank Hwy.
James Island, SC
Breakfast
Map

