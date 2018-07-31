Maple Street Biscuit Company now open on James Island

click to enlarge
As we wrote about for our July 11 cover story — it's breakfast time in the Holy City
. And that means biscuits, baby.
When we chatted with local franchisee Rogers Hook last month about the opening
of Maple Street Biscuit Company (1739 Maybank Hwy.), he promised the James Island location would be open by late July. Well it's the last day of July, the skies are clearing up, and by golly the biscuits are being baked at the corner of Folly and Maybank.
We stopped by this morning and grabbed one sweet biscuit, the Biscuit Frenche, and one savory, the Farmer, on the way into work.
As you might expect, the first is made with French toast biscuits with pecans and cinnamon chips baked in and is topped with strawberries and whipped cream. General consensus: very good and not cloyingly sweet.
The latter is a bit of a challenge to share, so go ahead and admit you'll eat the whole thing yourself. Made with fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and apple butter, this one is damn good, and works for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. They also have an extensive coffee selection, as well as iced coffee, tea, and fountain drinks.
Maple Street is open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can even order online
and pick up your bag o biscuits at the counter.