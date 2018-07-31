Fractured Prune Doughnuts expects to open in Mt. Pleasant this September

If you're like my friends from the mid-Atlantic region, you're gonna go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs over the news that Fractured Prune, a specialty donut shop, is opening in Mt. Pleasant this September. With OG locations in Ocean City, Maryland, Fractured Prune now has spots open all over the country. Charleston's location at 1247 Ben Sawyer Blvd. joins the crew this fall.
According to Fractured Prune Mt. Pleasant's Facebook
, the donut shop "expects to be open by September." We all know how building permits and construction go in Charleston, though, so don't hold your breath (follow them on the 'book to stay the most up to date).
While you wait, why not peruse the goods? Fractured Prune
is known for their "always hot" donuts that are made to order. With 19 glazes and 13 toppings you can build your own 'nut (or defer to the experts for a specialty donut). From East of the Cooper to West of the Ashley (Duck Donuts
is set to open this month), specialty donut shops are cropping up all over the peninsula.