The Le Creuset Factory sale returns Sept. 27-30

Le Creuset is back for the sixth annual Factory to Table Sale at the Charleston Area Convention Center this September 27-30. With discounts up to 70 percent off retail prices, shoppers can expect to find cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, toughened non-stick, tools, and wine accessories. There will even be limited edition colors and rare shapes and styles.
The shopping sessions are scheduled in ticketed time slots
throughout the weekend. Get your tickets online but don’t stress if you get a late time slot — inventory will be replenished before each session. All of the ticket proceeds will benefit scholarship funding for Culinary Kick Start and Culinary Institute of Charleston- Trident Technical College.
The sale starts on Thurs. Sept. 27 with two VIP shopping sessions from 4-6:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. The VIP sessions are $25 and include demos, meet and greets with Charleston chefs, live music, a photo booth, drinks, bites, and first access to the sale items.
The sale continues on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and tickets are $10. Hospitality industry members get an additional 15 percent off on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with proof of ID such as a business card or a pay stub. No tickets are needed to shop on Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (but still make sure to register for a time slot).