Bottles Beverage Superstore and Freehouse Brewing team up to raise money for Charleston Waterkeeper

Now through Labor Day, Bottles Beverage Superstore in Mt. Pleasant is partnering with Charleston Waterkeeper and Freehouse Brewing for a “Brew Good, Do Good” campaign.



A portion of all sales of Freehouse Brewing crowlers and growlers will go to Charleston Waterkeeper to help keep the Lowcountry’s waterways clean.



Pick up a growler of Freehouse’s Folly Pride Blonde for a backyard barbecue or the Blueberry Peche Sourlina for a dock picnic. The promotion runs from now through Labor Day Weekend so you have four weeks to hit up Bottles and drink some good beer for a good cause.



