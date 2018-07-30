Eat

Monday, July 30, 2018

Bottles Beverage Superstore and Freehouse Brewing team up to raise money for Charleston Waterkeeper

Brew good, do good

Posted by Katie Lyons on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge btl_summer-waterkeeper_v2.jpg

Now through Labor Day, Bottles Beverage Superstore in Mt. Pleasant is partnering with Charleston Waterkeeper and Freehouse Brewing for a “Brew Good, Do Good” campaign.

A portion of all sales of Freehouse Brewing crowlers and growlers will go to Charleston Waterkeeper to help keep the Lowcountry’s waterways clean.


Pick up a growler of Freehouse’s Folly Pride Blonde for a backyard barbecue or the Blueberry Peche Sourlina for a dock picnic. The promotion runs from now through Labor Day Weekend so you have four weeks to hit up Bottles and drink some good beer for a good cause.
Location Details Bottles
Bottles
610 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
(843) 849-9463
Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Store
Map

