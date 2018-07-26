Eat

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The RiverDogs suit up as the Boiled Peanuts for one night only this Saturday

Go Nuts!

Posted by Sam Spence and Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge RIVERDOGS
  • RiverDogs
This Saturday, our beloved RiverDogs will switch it up a little bit, becoming the Charleston Boiled Peanuts for one night only.

Before they roast the Greenville Drive, the Dogs — er, Nuts — plan to honor the official state snack as well as late fan favorite Anthony Wright, a.k.a. "Tony the Peanut Man," by serving up a fresh logo, piping hot special jerseys for the night, and hosting a delicious peanut festival before the game on the concourse.
"We knew that if we were going to supplant our long-time namesake for a game, we wanted to choose something that holds significance to our fans and the region and the 'Boiled Peanuts' to us does just that," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We hope this is a night to celebrate a Charleston tradition and continue to pay tribute to Tony and his family."

The RiverDogs will honor Tony, who passed away in 2016, during the seventh-inning stretch by tossing bags of peanuts into the crowd. The Charleston Boiled Peanuts logo features a peanut wearing Tony’s signature sweetgrass cap soaking in a boiling pot.

You can even pick up fresh Peanuts gear in the RiverDogs store online or at the game — get it while you can.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a peanut bucket and a portion of proceeds from boiled peanut sales benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Peanut Man, Tony’s superhero alter-ego, will also be on hand to help fans and the Peanuts celebrate.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit boiledpeanutsbaseball.com.

