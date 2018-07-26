Locals Sushi will take the wheel at Mixson Club's restaurant by the end of summer

click to enlarge
Mary Scott Hardaway
Locals will be the third concept to take over the restaurant space at Mixson
Maybe third time's the charm? Mixson Club announced last week that Mt. Pleasant sushi and sports bar Locals will take over the Mixson restaurant, set to open by the end of summer 2018.
Last September
the club announced that Basico (which went through three chefs before, as CP
critic Eric Doksa wrote
in 2015, "hitting its stride") would be replaced by an American grill. Mixson, which was purchased by Front Door Communities in April 2017, hired Chef Owen Gaube to guide the new concept, launching a menu with salads, burgers, sandwiches, and fresh local seafood. Now, the Grille is gone and Locals Sushi is stepping in.
click to enlarge
Mary Scott Hardaway
A Locals truck was parked in front of Mixson Wed. July 25 as construction went on inside the Mixson restaurant.
Mixson Club GM Allison Darling says of the change: "The Mixson Club community is excited to welcome Locals as our new on-site restaurant and we look forward to merging the Locals and Mixson families to create a spectacular culinary and club community. The popular dining spot consistently goes above and beyond in quality and service, which is exactly the experience we craft for our members."
Menu details have not been finalized, Darling says, but members will also be able to choose from additional items. Perhaps some suited for poolside? The restaurant hopes to open by the end of the summer.
A few months before he stopped at Basico, Doksa said Locals
was successful in its mission of serving up "extravagant" rolls alongside standard bar fare in a neighborhood atmosphere. No wonder it's garnered an enthusiastic following.
The space formerly known as Mixson Grille has been completely closed this week as the Locals crew puts their spin on the existing SoCal-airplane hangar look of the restaurant and the club, but will reopen soon for members (it is pool season, after all.) Across the street, Mixson Market continues operation as normal.
Locals will still rock out their Mt. Pleasant location, and according to their website
they may be opening a Daniel Island location as well. Good things come in threes.