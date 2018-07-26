Fresh Future Farm receives 2018 Egerton Prize

click to enlarge

On Aug. 12 in Nashville, the Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA) is hosting the inaugural Egerton Prize Awards Ceremony to celebrate "transformative work in the world of food," and local nonprofit Fresh Future Farm is one of two honorees.



According to a press release, SFA established the John Egerton Prize to recognize artists, writers, scholars, artisans, farmers, and cooks whose work in the American South "addresses issues of race, class, gender, and social and environmental justice, through the lens of food."



The awards were founded in 2009, but this year marks the inaugural stand alone ceremony. SFA director John T. Edge said of the award namesake, "John Egerton claimed Nashville. And the city claimed him ... Our Egerton Prize celebrates the ways in which he continues to inspire transformative work in the world of food. This event brings that prize home, where it belongs."

North Charleston’s Fresh Future Farm (FFF) empowers people to eat and live better by serving the community healthy, locally grown food. FFF uses ancestral conservation and practices known as permaculture to create naturally grown, chemical-free produce. And addition to growing produce, the farm offers educational tours for school youth and families, workshops on innovative small and urban farming techniques, and collaborative community projects with strategic partners.



Germaine Jenkins, CEO of the farm and market director, will represent the organization at the ceremony.

If you can make it to Nashville for the ceremony on August 12, there will be bites from a local chef, remarks from author Alice Randall and editor of the Bitter Southerner, Chuck Reese, as well as original films about the honorees. Tickets are available online.



