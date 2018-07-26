Celebrate all things delicious at Glass Onion's annual Julia Child dinner this August

Screenshot

The Glass Onion celebrates culinary icon Julia Child’s birthday Wed. Aug.15. with a prix fixe three-course "Julia" dinner.





Child was an American chef and TV personality who is known for making French cuisine popular with the American public with her cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking. This year would have been her 106th birthday.

The cost for the dinner is $45 with an optional French wine pairing for an additional $25. The restaurant will close at 3 p.m. to prepare for the dinner and re-open at 5 p.m.



The exact menu is TBD, but last year's menu included mouth-watering items like beef tenderloin, lobster with bibb lettuce, poached Loch Duart salmon, and roast Carolina quail.