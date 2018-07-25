Evo and Holy City Brewing discuss details of their new downtown pizza-brewpub in the old DeSano's

click to enlarge Google Stret View

good morning from our little corner of the world #parkcircle ✨ A post shared by EVO Craft Bakery (@evobakery) on Jul 10, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

When you've successfully operated a business for more than a decade in a growing area of town, serving hungry families and ravenous 9 to 5-ers every day (an entire pistachio pesto, please), when it comes to major decision making, you have the luxury of taking your time."We haven't rushed anything," Evo co-founder Ricky Hacker says of the Park Circle mainstay's new venture, joining forces with fellow North Chuck success story Holy City Brewing. "The new venue is yet to be named, but the guys don't seem too concerned. They don't want to delve into any kind of rebranding, Hacker says. "We've been joking around that maybe the community will come up with something."The HCB and Evo crews aren't too worried about fitting into consumer-driven maps, either. When asked if they'd join forces with the Charleston Brewery District, Versprille laughs. "We're slightly south of them, I've talked with Chris Winn [Tradesman Brewing Co.] and he said 'we like to brew, we have a lot of fun, where you guys are going to be, let's have a party.'" And as for the peninsula pizza boom (see: Nimbo, Uneeda, Renzo, Melfi's, etc.)? Do diners really need another choice of pie?

"We're going on 12 years," Hacker says. "Things come and go, certainly people come and go. We'll stick to our guns and do what we do. We won't reinvent what we do. Matt [McIntosh] and I started in '05 and there was no one doing wood-fired pizzas. And obviously now it's blown up. That's fine. Let it keep coming, we're going to embrace it."

The Evo-Holy City concept will open, hopefully, early 2019. Expect similar hours for the bakery (7 a.m.-10 a.m.) and the restaurant (11 a.m.-10 p.m.). We'll keep you updated with the name, the logo, and any renderings as we receive them.