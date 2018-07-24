What's Poppin': From National Tequila Day to Xmas in July, 26 events to attend this week

Today is National Tequila Day and tomorrow is Christmas in July which means ... well, we're not exactly sure what it means but we know there are plenty of ways to indulge your palate this week. From the last Short Grain pop-up of the summer to specially priced margs to wine tastings and sit-down dinners, here are 26 events that will fill your belly like, well, like Santa:
Tuesday
Be sure to swing by the last Short Grain pop-up
of the summer at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 11 a.m. Feast on pork and cabbage dumplings, karaage-don, and more.
Wine & Company hosts their Tuesday wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.; this week taste five pours from California for $10.
One tequila, two tequila, three tequila — celebrate national tequila day
at these area locations:
Mex 1'
s party (at both locations) starts at 11 a.m. wit half-price select tequilas as well as $5 Mex 1 margs. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tequila Herradura will be serving their new Ultra Tequila, a filtered anejo with smooth body and finish. National Tequila Da at Sol Mt. Pleasant
means $5 margs, $5 tequila cocktails, and specially priced tequila flights. Happy hour specials start at 4 p.m. and there will be live music on the patio with Sidechick starting at 6 p.m. Sol Summerville
has the same deals with live music from Brady Smith starting at 6 p.m. Sol Downtown
also has same deals, with live music from Buzzrun starting at 6 p.m. 3 Matadors
celebrates this holy holiday with $3 house margs, $3 Milagro and Camarena shots, and a live music from Joal Rush.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, head to Renzo for a nightcap
from 9 p.m. to close. Get special prices on featured bottles, buy any bottle of wine or pitcher of beer and get a $5 Margherita pizza, and get an ice cream sundae on your way out to beat the heat.
Wednesday
It's July 25 which means one thing: Christmas in July. Celebrate at the Night Market at Famulari's
starting at 6 p.m. Eat, drink, and shop tons of local vendors.
Madra Rua Park Circle hosts a New Belgium bike giveaway
. Stop in and buy a pint of any New Belgium beer and be entered to wine a bike. Raffle starts at 8 p.m .
Kittens and wine, what more do you need to conquer the hump day blues? Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Pounce Cat Cafe
taste six pours of rosé for $30, get unlimited kitten snuggles, and receive a souvenir Pounce wine tasting glass to take home with you.
Continue to celebrate Xmas in July at Pour Taproom
with a Shmaltz Brewing tap takeover. There will be special food pairings with Shmaltz brews including pork sliders, latke tacos, Asian egg rolls and pot stickers, and a Prach bacon cobbler. Bring a Teddy Bear or kids' toiletry items for 10 percent off your tab; items collected will be given to a local foster care support organization.
Thursday
Circa 1886
hosts a rum dinner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.The dinner kicks off with a reception on the patio followed by a four-course dinner.
Basic Kitchen hosts a four-course Italian wine dinner
starting at 5:30 p.m. The first course features a Prosciutto and local melon bruschetta, the second course will be a local squash dish, the third course is a local seared fish with local beans, the intermezzo course is a peach sorbet, and the fourth course is a Taleggio style washed rind raw sheep and goats' milk cheese with butter roasted plums and local honey.
Kwei Fei
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Pub Fare pops up
at Tradesman Brewing from 5 to 9 p.m. Soak up the pints with some of Pub Fare's epic burgers.
Kwei Fei
continues their residency at The Daily Fri. and Sat. from 6 til midnight.
Get your ramen fix at Charles Towne Fermentory at the 2Nixons
pop-up starting at 5:30 p.m.
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe hosts a Geechee Kitchen
pop-up with Chefs BJ Dennis and Marcus Middleton starting at 5 p.m.
Drop in to Bin 526
from 5 to 7 p.m. for a wine AND liquor tasting. For $5, taste three summer reds, then enjoy a complimentary liquor tasting from High Wire Distilling.
Saturday
The 5th annual Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival
will be held at Riverfront Park from 6 to 11 p.m.
From 4 to 6 p.m. head to new King St. wine bar Uncork
and sip some vino while chatting with portrait artist Robert Maniscalco.
Sunday
Get leid at Tattooed Senorita's Sunday tiki nights
starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy $1 jello shots, $2 Tecate, $3 well drinks, $3 "strong ass" rum punch, $5 tiki drinks, $5 shrimp jerk tacos, and $5 beef patties and fried plantain baskets.
Kwei Fei is back at The Daily with a karaoke party
at 8 p.m.
HoM celebrates seven years of burgers, brews, and ping pong with an all-day Seventh Heaven party
.
Basic Kitchen
wants you to get sweaty, eat brunch, then repeat. Head to 82 Wentworth starting at 8 a.m for the healthiest Sunday Funday you'll ever have. Each month will feature a different 45-minute full-body workout led by an Exemplar Fitness coach followed by a special Sunday Sweat brunch menu.