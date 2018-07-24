Commune Supper Cult invites you to learn the Art of Eating Well around Charleston this September

click to enlarge Provided

The second weekend of September (Fri. 7-Sun. 9) Commune Supper Cult is launching the inaugural Art of Eating Well Retreat in and around downtown Charleston. Similar to the popular supper club, the retreat will be a hands-on experience where attendees can learn about food and wellness from local chefs, nutritionists, instructors, and purveyors.

Commune founders Becky Burke and Katie Wells are working with Charleston wellness leaders Caryn Antos O’Hara and Ken Immer to lead exercises to help personalize healthy habits that will stand the test of time. The weekend itinerary includes meals at Leon’s Oyster Shed, Basic Kitchen, Verde, the Watch Rooftop, and more. There will be a natural wine tasting, Ayurvedic discussions with O’Hara, yoga classes, a lesson in fermentation, and a discussion on how to grocery shop mindfully.

The all-inclusive cost for the three-day weekend is $995 and space is limited to 20 reservations. Visit communecharleston.com for tickets and more information.