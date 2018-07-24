Eat

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Commune Supper Cult invites you to learn the Art of Eating Well around Charleston this September

Mind your body

Posted by Katie Lyons on Tue, Jul 24, 2018 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

The second weekend of September (Fri. 7-Sun. 9) Commune Supper Cult is launching the inaugural Art of Eating Well Retreat in and around downtown Charleston. Similar to the popular supper club, the retreat will be a hands-on experience where attendees can learn about food and wellness from local chefs, nutritionists, instructors, and purveyors.


Commune founders Becky Burke and Katie Wells are working with Charleston wellness leaders Caryn Antos O’Hara and Ken Immer to lead exercises to help personalize healthy habits that will stand the test of time. The weekend itinerary includes meals at Leon’s Oyster Shed, Basic Kitchen, Verde, the Watch Rooftop, and more. There will be a natural wine tasting, Ayurvedic discussions with O’Hara, yoga classes, a lesson in fermentation, and a discussion on how to grocery shop mindfully.


The all-inclusive cost for the three-day weekend is $995 and space is limited to 20 reservations. Visit communecharleston.com for tickets and more information.

Event Details Commune Supper Cult Art of Eating Well Retreat
When: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Price: $995
Foodie Events and Wellness

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Commune Supper Cult Art of Eating Well Retreat (Foodie Events)

    • Fri., Sept. 7, 9 a.m. $995

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS